William “Billie” Stamm, age 66 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Billie was born Dec. 16, 1954 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Bertram and Hazel (Stacy) Stamm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Carol Stamm and brother Stanley Stamm.

Survivors include one sister, Patricia Wagner and Joe of West Union; two brothers, David Stamm of Portsmouth and Ted Stamm of West Union; nieces and nephews, P.J. Wagnor and LeAnn of Seaman, Wendy Perry and Brian of Winchester, and Stan Wagner of West Union.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at the Kirker Cemetery with military graveside services provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County Humane Society and the Manchester American Legion.