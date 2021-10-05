Pedestrian killed in Adams County accident

News Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at approximately 7 a.m. The crash occurred on State Route 125 in the Village of West

Union, Ohio.

A pedestrian, David L. Taylor, 74, of West Union, Ohio, was crossing State Route 125 from the north to the south. Robbin Poole, 63, of West Union, Ohio, was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Express Van eastbound on State Route 125.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Poole’s vehicle struck Mr. Taylor in the eastbound lane of State Route 125.

West Union Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, the West Union Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Adams County Coroner’s Office responded and assisted at the

scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol — Georgetown Post.