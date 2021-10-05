Patricia Jean Walsh, 72 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Patricia was born in San Bernardino, California, on July 5, 1949. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ann (Simmental) Mish.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Walsh. She is survived by her husband, Jim Walsh; her son, Eric Hanneken of West Union; her brother, Albert Mish of Dayton; and three sisters, Sapokniona Whitefeather of Wilmington, Ohio, Kathaleen Kothman of California, and Maureen Cummins of Xenia. She will be missed by her grandchild.

Patricia’s family is planning a memorial service, to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.