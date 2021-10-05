Marie Quickle, 59 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her residence.

Marie was born in New Jersey, on April 26, 1959. She was the daughter of the late Narold Edward and Ellen Lucille (Whittaker) Rhinesmith.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Robert Quickle, and by her three daughters, Hannah Quickle of Seaman, Teresa Herrera of California, and Rebecca Gonzales of Oregon; as well as her sister, Linda Burns of New York; and her sister-in-law, Kathleen Quickle of Williamsburg.

Marie’s family is planning a memorial service, to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.