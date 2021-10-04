J.B. Hayslip, age 65 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. JB was born January 15, 1956 in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late Lloyd and Ida (Price) Hayslip.

JB was a member of the Local Laborers Union #83.

Survivors include his wife, Shelda Hayslip of West Union; one daughter, Kacee Cox and Dustin of West Union; one son, Brian Hayslip and Anitra of West Union; three sisters, Oci Bunch of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Janet Risch of Marion, Ohio and Carol Knauff of Seaman; one brother, Tom Haylsip of Seaman; seven grandchildren, Kaitlin, Kylie, Mason, Kayden, Ryliegh, Brantley and Alex; and two great grandchildren, Easton and Ayden.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Jason Hayslip and Chad Burn officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at the funeral home from 5 – 7 p.m.