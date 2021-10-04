Edward F. Kimmerly Sr., 93, of Dayton, Ohio, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1928 in West Union, Ohio. He is preceded in death by father, Samuel Esto Kimmerly, Sr.; mother, Perlina Hatfield; wife, Frances (Mitchel) Kimmerly; one daughter, Barbara Ann Kimmerly (1955); three sons, William Ray Kimmerly (1956), John Tobius Kimmerly (1964) and Donald Kimmerly (1967); four sisters, Corda Downs, Mintie Rogers, Bertha Webb and Jean Grooms; six brothers, John Kimmerly, Ross Kimmerly, Bob Kimmerly, Charles Kimmerly, Fred Kimmerly and Samuel Esto Kimmerly, Jr.

Edward is survived by two sons, Edward (Phyllis) Kimmerly, Jr. of Riverside and Freddie (Karen) Kimmerly of Riverside; five grandchildren, April (Michael) Graham of Riverside, Eddie Ray (Erika) Kimmerly of Riverside, Bobby Joe Kimmerly of Riverside, Brandon Wigginton of Dayton and Adam Kimmerly of Riverside; 12 great grandchildren: Taylor, Allison, Jenna, Ellie, Kiera, Makayla, Tyler, Brandon Lee, Kaiser, Clayton, Landyn, Grayson; two great-great grandchildren, Arabelle and Madeline; one brother, James Kimmerly of Huber Heights; two sisters: Sally Parsons of Oregon and Annie Frost of Centerville; and many nieces and nephews

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Goodman will officiate.

The public interment is at the West Union Village Cemetery.

