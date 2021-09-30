North Adams sweeps high school titles at County XC Meet

There’s no lack of confidence in North Adams’ Beau Hesler as he coasted to the win in the middle school boys race at the Sept. 22 Adams County Meet. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

One of the highlights of the cross-country scene for the local running squads is the annual Adams County Meet, where the four schools compete against only each other for a year’s worth of bragging rights. This year’s County Meet was again hosted by West Union on a perfect afternoon for running with a boisterous crowd on hand to root their particular athletes from start to finish.

In the end, the high school team titles were a sweep for North Adams, while West Union took the middle school girls crown and Manchester the middle school boys.

The afternoon began with the always popular elementary race with youngsters from kindergarten through sixth grades getting an early start on their future cross-country careers, and those two events, which featured a total of over 100 runners, were won by Easton Raines and Gage Knox.

Next up was the middle school girls race with 13 runners competing, led to the finish chute by West Union’s Lydia Armstrong, who won the race with a time of 14:15.1. The top seven runners in each race of the County Meet are medalists and recognized as All-County and in the middle school race that included Emma Crawford of West Union (15:34.9), Bentley Schweickart of North Adams (16:29.8), Emma Thatcher of North Adams (17:01.9), Violet Randolph of West Union (17:14.6), Mylee McIntosh of West Union (17:42.0), and Tiffany Burns of Peebles (17:46.5).

The middle school boys race (19 runners) was expected to come down to two runners, North Adams’ Beau Hesler and Peebles’ Grady Myers, and that is exactly what happened with Hesler capturing first place with a time of 11:35.5 and Myers placing second at 12:13.2). Rounding out the middle school boys top seven and All-County team were Ryan Butcher-Raines of Manchester (13:09.1), Ian Raines of North Adams (13:31.8), Elijah Crabtree of Manchester (13:51.3), Aiden Jones of Manchester (14:08.6), and Austin Jones of Manchester (14:20.8).

In the high school girls race (21 runners), the absence of the two top runners in the county, North Adams; Myla Toole and Peebles. Samantha Seas, opened up the field and West Union’s Addie Shupert took full advantage and ran to a first place finish in a time of 20:58.8). Second place went to North Adams’ Katelynn Boerger with her time of 21:24.6. The rest of the high school girls top seven and All-County runners consisted of McKenna Shelton from North Adams (22:19.1), Sadie Armstrong from West Union (22:36.5), Anna Armstrong from North Adams (22:54.6), Makenna Armstrong from West Union (23:07.4), and Miley Smith from West Union (23:59.7).

The night concluded with the much-anticipated high school boys race (23 runners) with the battle between North Adams’ Cody Hesler and Manchester’s Connor Darnell. Hesler held the top spot in the race until he slipped going up a hill with about a half mile left, allowing Darnell to take the lead and eventually win the race in a time of 18:07.0. Hesler placed second at 18:36.4, with Peebles’ Carter Vogler third at 19:06.5. The remainder of the high school boys top seven and All-County runners were Garrett Emerson from North Adams (19:12.3), Hayden Crum from Peebles (19:30.6), Jimmy Hickey from North Adams (19:31.1), and Jayce Rothwell from North Adams (19:42.5).

North Adams high school coach Kelly Boerger was obviously pleased with the championship performances of her two squads.

“The pride I have for both of my high school teams is immeasurable,” said Boerger. “These young runners have faced a multitude of adversities and obstacles this season but they are committed to being the best runners they can be and they proved that on the course tonight.”

“Our middle school teams continue to improve each and every meet. Beau (Hesler) is undeniably having a phenomenal season and I’m excited to see how the second half of the season progresses for him and his teammates.”

Middle School Girls: West Union 15

Middle School Boys: Manchester 24, North Adams 32

High School Girls: North Adams 27, West Union 28

High School Boys: North Adams 30, Manchester 59, Peebles 60, West Union 67

Final Team Standings: