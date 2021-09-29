News Release

All OHSAA fall tournaments will be using digital ticketing (HomeTown Ticketing) for entry. There will be NO cash accepted at the gate. Tickets can be purchased while outside the venue, but they must be purchased digitally on a smart device.

Tickets can be purchased online from the time they are available for purchase until the event is sold out. There will be a discounted presale ticket available for the sectional though regional levels. Presale tickets will go on sale three to five days prior to an event taking place (when opponents are known; it may be a smaller window if opponents are not yet identified). The presale price will be available up to three hours prior to the start of the event. Tickets will remain on sale until capacity has been reached or until the event has reached its halfway point.

Please contact HomeTown Ticketing via email at fansupport@hometownticketing.com or call toll free 1-866-488-4849 with any issues.