NFL Weekly Predictions- Week 4

Last Week: 11-5 Season: 28-20

TNF: Jacksonville at Cincinnati: Rookie Trevor Lawrence threw two more interceptions last week which included a pick six. The number one overall pick is struggling to say the least and a big part of their 0-3 start. The Bengals went to Pittsburgh and throttled the struggling Steelers. Joe Burrow is getting comfortable while rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase is starting out with a bang. Perhaps even more impressive is the Cincinnati D which is causing havoc for opposing QBs. In front of a raucous crowd, the Bengals move to an unexpected 3-1. CIN 31 JAX 23

Carolina at Dallas: The undefeated Panthers are certainly a product of their early schedule (the same can be said with other unbeaten teams) but the progress in this team is evident. Matt Rhule has his team playing solid football in all phases. This week they get their first true test with a road trip to Dallas to face the high flying Cowboys. Dallas was impressive once again on Monday night in their 41-21 victory over rival Philadelphia. Dak Prescott is playing at a very high level aided by a running game that appears to be getting on track. Carolina is much improved but Prescott and the Dallas receiving corps are a different animal. DAL 34 CAR 24

Cleveland at Minnesota: The Browns are 2-1 with two victories coming against two lackluster offenses. Their defense has struggled at times and no doubt will get tested against a Vikings offense that is putting up points. Nick Chubb should get tons of touches and have a big day. On the Minnesota side, they finally got into the win column with a very good performance against Seattle. The health of Dalvin Cook could be crucial. The star runner missed last week which resulted in a big game from backup RB Alexander Mattison and Kirk Cousins. Expect a close game with the home field being the difference. MIN 31 CLE 27

Detroit at Chicago: The Lions are fighting – staying in games but lack talent. They suffered a tough last second loss via a record setting FG to Baltimore last week. They face a Bears squad which is equally inept on offense. Rookie Justin Fields had a tough day in Cleveland completing only six of 20 passes for 68 yards. Expect an ugly affair with the Bears getting the home victory. CHI 19 DET 16

Houston at Buffalo: The Texans miss Tyrod Taylor which exemplifies more the level of their backup than Taylor as a starter. Houston fans are no doubt disgusted with the whole Deshaun Watson fiasco- imagining what could have been. The Bills on the other hand are steamrolling their opposition. After a rough opener, Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense are playing at a high level. Another easy victory for Allen and the Bills. BUF 41 HOU 20

Indianapolis at Miami: Oftentimes the early schedule can dictate a teams’ season. The Colts had a rough three game slate – losing all. The schedule will loosen up a bit but a 0-4 start would be difficult if not impossible to bounce back from. The Dolphins are without Tua Tagovailoa for a few weeks but they gave the undefeated Raiders all they wanted before succumbing 31-28 in overtime. Jacoby Brissett is an experienced veteran who should keep them in games but their defense has to be a major concern. They again struggle with Carson Wentz having a big day. IND 27 MIA 23

Kansas City at Philadelphia: The Chiefs are 1-2. No doubt their loyal fan base is close to panic mode but make no mistake the team isn’t. It is hard to sustain the run the Chiefs have enjoyed. Egos, press clippings, the burden of expectations all get in the path of reaching the level of a dynasty. They will right the ship but concerns regarding their defense simply won’t go away. The Eagles have lost two in a row against teams that are headed for the postseason. They have holes but Jalen Hurts for the most part has played well. The Philly faithful will create an electric atmosphere but Mahomes and the high flying Chiefs bounce back. KC 37 PHI 30

New York Giants at New Orleans: The G-men let one get away in an inexcusable home loss to the Falcons. Mistakes galore and a mounting injury list paint a bleak future for GM Dave Gettleman. The Saints bounced back with a good performance by their defense in a win at New England. New York keeps it close but yet again loses a tight contest. NO 24 NYG 20

Washington at Atlanta: The WFT was absolutely annihilated in Buffalo. Their vaunted defense allowed 43 points and 481 net yards. The team formally known as the Redskins fell to 1-2 with the loss. The Falcons pulled a victory out of the jaws of defeat in New York. Matt Ryan was solid throwing for 243 yards with two TDs. In a contest between two bad teams, the Birds get the home victory. ATL 23 WASH 21

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams: The marquee game of the week (minus the reunion game in New England) should be a thriller. The Cardinals started cold but warmed up quickly in the second half in their victory at Jacksonville. Kyler Murray is simply a joy to watch. The electrifying Murray threw for 316 yards in the win. The Rams put together the most impressive performance of week three in their 34-24 victory over Tampa Bay. Matthew Stafford is finally on a good team – now he is receiving the accolades he richly deserves. Expect a thriller with Stafford continuing his hot play. LAR 37 ARI 31

Seattle at San Francisco: The Seahawks were listless in their 30-17 loss at Minnesota. In the incredibly tough NFC West, any misstep puts a team behind the proverbial 8 ball. Now Seattle sits at 1-2 with a key divisional tilt at San Francisco. The Niners lost a tough game at home to the Packers on Sunday night. The loss certainly doesn’t put the team in panic mode, however the allure of the talented rookie QB Trey Lance has fans salivating for a change. A move at QB probably isn’t in the near future but expect Lance to get more snaps this week. The Niners move to 3-1. SF 34 SEA 24

Baltimore at Denver: The Ravens went to Detroit shorthanded but managed to come away with an improbable last second victory. With the win, they moved to 2-1 in the young season with Lamar Jackson carrying their banged up offense. The Broncos are a product of their schedule – yes they are 3-0 but the combined record of their opponents is 0-9. They face their toughest test this week. In a tight defensive struggle, Jackson’s legs are the difference. BALT 23 DEN 16

Pittsburgh at Green Bay: Are the Steelers done? Is it rebuild time? They started the season with an impressive week one victory but have looked pedestrian at best since. Sure they had some of their stars out on defense, but their offense was putrid in a loss to Cincinnati. The writing may be on the wall. The Packers have bounced back nicely winning their last two contests. Aaron Rodgers is playing a high level which is bad news for any opposing defense. The Steelers play better but the Pack are simply the better team. GB 31 PIT 23

SNF: Tampa Bay at New England: Patriots fans never thought they would see the day where their beloved #12 returns in a different uniform. Tom Brady will do just that in what will be an emotional night – heck week – for New England fans. No doubt leading up to the game both Brady and Belichick will laud praise towards one another for one of the most remarkable runs in the history of pro sports. On the field, both teams are coming off of losses. The Bucs are no doubt less concerned than the Patriots sitting at 2-1 following defeat against a very good Rams team. The Patriots on the other hand have to be distressed with a 1-2 record. Their offense is struggling to get on track but their defense is allowing only 17 PPG. On a night that will go down in history, the Bucs are simply the more talented team – former Pats Brady and Gronkowski are the difference. TB 27 NE 23

MNF: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas: The Bolts pulled off a big upset in Kansas City last week. Justin Herbert threw for 281 yards with four touchdowns in the victory. The 2nd year QB certainly deserves praise but their defense has been a key component to their 2-1 start. The Raiders managed another overtime win pushing their record to 3-0. Derek Carr was masterful throwing for 396 yards. This is an intriguing matchup all the way around and a key game in the competitive AFC West. The Chargers get a big road victory in Sin City. LAC 27 LV 24