Fecke receives Hopewell Outstanding Student Award

The Hopewell Center, historically known as the Special Education Regional Resource Center for Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland Counties, coordinates the Exceptional Achievement Awards annually. One of the the most prestigious awards given is the Outstanding Student Award in which one student from all of Adams County is selected. The ACOVSD award recipient was recognized at the Hopewell Center in April of 2021. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited number of participants were permitted to attend in-person. The ACOVSD recognized Eugene Fecke, fourth grade student at West Union Elementary at the Sept. 20 Board Meeting.

Mr. Ben King, Principal of West Union Elementary, shared Eugene’s teacher nominations.

“Eugene Fecke has been named the Outstanding Student for Adams County. He is a student at West Union Elementary of the Adams County / Ohio Valley Local School District. There were multiple nominations submitted for Eugene that focused on his achievement in academics, especially his great growth in this area, as well as mastering the skills of daily living.

When Eugene first started school he was easily frustrated and showed very little academic growth. With the support of his teachers he has learned to manage his frustration, increase his communication with others, and do it all through the challenges of attending school in the midst of a pandemic. He has learned to effectively communicate about his feelings with his teachers and school counselor. He has increased his ability to complete assignments and other classroom tasks in cooperation with supportive teachers.”

One of Eugene’s nominators said: “Eugene has come a long way in the four short years he has been at West Union Elementary. Every day he continues to work on strategies and coping skills that he will be able to use in the future. He continues to impress his teachers and peers with his determination and willingness. Eugene is recognized for the tremendous growth he has made as a person. His growth is a great example of perseverance and determination. Our school is so proud of him and the example he has set for his peers. We cannot wait to see the many great things that lie ahead for Eugene.”

Congratulations, Eugene, the Outstanding Student for Adams County. Everyone is proud of you and look forward to your continued growth and success.