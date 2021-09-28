Tina Darlene Bentley, age 60 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Monday Sept. 27, 2021. Tina was born July 5, 1961 in Kentucky to Marvin and Louise Bentley.

Survivors include her parents, Marvin and Louise Bentley of Manchester, Ohio; two daughters, Darcie Renee Blair and Jason Herget of Moscow, Ohio and Elizabeth Marie Casper and Aric of Maysville, Kentucky; one sister, Tonya Bowman and Victor of Manchester, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Akari Casper and Ivy Casper.

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held by the family.

Services are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.