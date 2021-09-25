CHAPTER 13

This week we will be given a glimpse into the 1861 wedding preparation of William Ralston, Eleanor Ann’s younger brother and his bride, Mary Jane Finley Davis, daughter of Peter and Griselda “Bisey” (Wickerham) Davis. If you remember, Eleanor Ann was the wife of John Milligan Wickerham. After their marriage, they moved to Pike County, but returned to the “The Ridge,” just a few years later after the loss of their first two daughters.

Eleanor Ann (Ralston) Wickerham (1825-1891) was a lady of great self-control. No one had ever heard her use any more explosive an epithet than: “Oh, dear!” when things went terribly wrong. This particular day, however, when small Lois Ann and smaller Candace, swinging on the doors of the corner cupboard brought the whole cupboard and contents down on top of themselves, she broke all records.

After she had pulled the children out, washed eggs, cornmeal, buttermilk, sauerkraut, etc. out of their hair and eyes, tested them for broken bones, and found that miraculously they had been spared from death by a chair holding the cupboard from crushing them, she suddenly sat down, surveyed the mess and exclaimed with forceful emphasis: “Oh, dear! dear! dear!” Then she wept.

It is doubtful if even all this calamity would have brought on this extraordinary outburst, but her brother, William Ralston was being married next week to her husband John’s (Wickerham), niece, Mary Jane Davis. Eleanor and John each had great aunts who were quite wealthy, both were coming to the wedding. Jane Baker, John’s aunt, lived in New York City. Her stories were always exciting and her visits looked forward to with pleasant anticipation, not that she ever brought presents. Gift-giving by wealthy relatives was neither expected nor desired, although it was all right for her to give to the needy. After all, poverty was a relative thing. After listening to Aunt Jane’s stories of what she saw in New York, Eleanor Ann always had a renewed feeling of contented security.

It was said by other relatives that Jane was spending her husband’s fortune in a unique way. Instead of throwing away table leftovers, she had a neat waterproof cupboard made which she placed back of her home and close to the alley. Every day she cooked huge meals so as to have quantities of leftovers to put out in her cupboard. She had started this practice after she had seen poor people taking food from her garbage can.

Eleanor Ann’s Great Aunt Marion (Ronalds) Reid (on her father’s side) was coming from Xenia. Marion was near twenty-five years younger than her sister Nancy, Eleanor Ann’s grandmother, Nancy (Ronalds) Ralston. She was known to all the nieces and nephews as Aunt “Peggy.” Both she and her husband, Robert Reid, had lived here when children.

Eleanor Ann was not ashamed of her humble cottage which was two nice, big plastered rooms downstairs and two cozy, little under-the-eaves bedrooms upstairs. They were finished, not just bare rafters like many small home loft rooms. She could fix it up to be very attractive with the company quilts and linens. The table set with her pretty wedding dishes always furnished a note of elegant simplicity. A few bright, braided rugs kept for special occasions gave an atmosphere of hominess. Now, this had happened— not a whole dish left! One thing was sure: neither of the wealthy aunts was to know about this misfortune.

Preparation for this Gaileyite wedding had been in progress for days. Many beautiful old dresses of heavy silk and even some real lace handed down from generation back, also pretty muslins of more recent date, could be found in the trunks. On occasions of wedding, trousseaus were often entirely assembled from rich, old left-over materials. This bride would be lovely in such a trousseau with her red, curly hair and peaches and cream complexion

The men were not to be outdone in Scotch thrift by the ladies. Always, they kept a Sabbath best dress suit. Many times the wedding suit was Sabbath best for a lifetime if figure permitted. It is doubtful if any community anywhere of the same financial status could have presented a better-dressed wedding scene.

Girls of early teenage desired hoop skirts like their mothers and big sisters. When enough rattan was not available, they went to the woods and selected slender grapevines for substitutes. Resplendent in their pretty flowered muslins with grapevine hoops, they shined equally with their elders in their silks.

Eleanor Ann entertained their great aunts to afternoon tea with borrowed dishes and inherent serenity. She was thankful there were so many relatives that this brief entertainment was all that was expected. The afternoon teas were traditional and enjoyed even though there were times in post-war (Civil War) years when sassafras or spicewood was the substance of the brew and a bit of corn pone substituted for seed cakes.

The infare was to be held at the home of the bride’s parents (Peter & Bisey Davis). Two ladies were preparing a turkey dinner for forty guests. The children had been romping in and out until these cooks became short-tempered. Cooking was in progress at two big fireplaces, one in the huge kitchen of this big, old brick house that served as a dining room also; the other one was in the sitting room.

Four turkeys were roasting in four large Dutch ovens on the kitchen hearth. This fireplace was presided over by the crabby cook known as Barb. The children, for good reasons, kept out of her way most of the time, but even the crabbiest can’t always keep children from underfoot.

Sally, the other cook, was working at the sitting room fireplace. She had a way with children, but today, even she was becoming somewhat short-tempered. And not to wonder! Children running out every few minutes and down the long lane to the main

road to see if the wedding party were coming, then in, slamming doors and tracking up clean floors. Sally’s cooking was mostly in kettles hanging from the crane. Barb, needing a little more space for some baking, moved one turkey to the other fireplace. Nothing was said to Sally about watching it.

“They’re coming, they’re coming!” shouted some of the children. All was hustle and bustle, then Barb hastened to bring back the turkey from the sitting room fireplace. The parlor would not hold the crowd and Sally, too, was clearing away her kettles to the kitchen.

Alas! Before Barb hardly entered the room the unmistakable odor of scorching turkey met her. There, beside her oven, two small culprits were popping corn in the ashes. They had raked coals too near the oven. “You burnt my turkey!” yelled Barb at Sally, as she ran from the room with the smoking oven. “You burnt it yourself,” Sally retorted. “You burnt it! You let those dratted brats play in the fire,” screamed Barb. Back and forth flew the accusations and denials as the weddings party neared the front door.

Suddenly Barb snatched the smoking oven from the kitchen hearth where she had placed it, hurried to the door now open to let out the burning odor.

“All right, let the turkey suffer for it!” she almost shrieked as she violently slammed the kitchen door shut as the wedding party was entering the front door.

John and Eleanor (Ralston) Wickerham saw all but 3 of their children die & 7 of them died before the age of 6. What heartbreak! The newly-weds, Wm and Mary Jane (Davis) Ralston went on to have eight children and lived in Scott Twp., Adams Co., Ohio their entire lives. Wm was a farmer/stonemason and served during the Civil War. Mary Jane died in 1880, at age 38. Wm married again in 1885 and had 3 more children. They are buried in the Tranquility cemetery.

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues of The People’s Defender.