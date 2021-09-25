Limiting added sugars in your diet

By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed PA, OSU Extension, Adams County

Do you have a sweet tooth? If so, you are not alone. Most Americans exceed the recommended limits for added sugars in our diet. Sugar intake is especially high among children, adolescents, and young adults. The main sources of added sugars are sugar-sweetened beverages, desserts, and candy. However, added sugar can also be found in less obvious foods like bread, ketchup, and salad dressings. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans notes that many foods and beverages that contain added sugars also tend to be high in calories and provide few or no important nutrients. We should aim for less than 10% of our total calories coming from added sugars.

Too much added sugar can lead to many health problems including weight gain, pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high triglycerides, and chronic inflammation. Added sugars include sugars and syrups that are added to foods or drinks at home or when they are processed or made in a factory. This does not include naturally occurring sugars like lactose found in milk or fructose found in fruits. However, honey, which is a natural sugar, is an added sugar when added to other foods. If honey is added to your favorite breakfast cereal during processing, it is still an added sugar. If you add honey to hot tea, it also counts as an added sugar because honey is not naturally found in grain foods or tea.

When you look at a food label, the nutrition facts panel lists the total sugars found in a serving with the amount of that which is added sugar listed below it. If a piece of fresh fruit had a nutrition facts label, you would see the total sugars listed which are found naturally in fruit, but no added sugar. That is because fresh fruit has no added sugars. However, if you purchase canned peaches that have sugar added during processing, you will see two separate lines on the nutrition facts for sugars. The total amount of sugar per serving will include the natural sugar in the peaches and the amount of sugar added, while the added sugar will only include what was added during processing.

There is no amount of added sugar necessary in our diet, so read nutrition facts and aim for five grams or less per serving. Limit foods you purchase and keep in your home that are high in added sugars. To satisfy that sweet tooth, try eating a piece of whole fruit—it is free from added sugar, but provides fiber and important vitamins and minerals your body needs. Choose plain water, white milk, or plain tea and coffee as beverages most often. When indulging in sweet treats, choose smaller servings and eat slowly to savor every bite. Keep in mind that your taste buds can adjust over time. If you gradually decrease the amount of added sugars you are consuming, you can learn to prefer items that are not so sweet. For more information, contact me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.