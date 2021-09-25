Library Spotlight

The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run. This week, our focus is on Executive Director Nicholas Slone.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. 7 years

Q. What does your job entail?

A. My number one mission is finding the right staff to provide excellent library services for the community and giving them the tools that they need to elevate and enrich the lives of Adams County residents. Along with that, I’m also constantly looking to manage and initiate changes to keep our library as cost-effective and successful as possible.

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. I like pretty much everything if it’s well-written, but my favorite is American Literature between 1920 and 1960. John Steinbeck was the main author I studied in college. Also, I enjoy sci-fi and fantasy that deal with dreams and/or alternate dimensions.

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. The Princess Bride.

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twin Peaks.

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. The ability to heal.

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. Read, listen to music, and spend time with family and friends.

Q. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

A. While in college, I was selected to live in the Netherlands for 2 months for a foreign exchange project, in order to work on developing an “odorless pig pen.” We then hosted three Dutch students locally for two months, so they could experience the farms here.

Q. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

A. Machu Picchu

Q. What do you like about working for the library?

A. I love to watch everyone’s interests and knowledge flourish and having the tools and ability to help out with that process.