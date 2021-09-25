Lady Devils down Eastern Brown in four

By Garth Shanklin

News Democrat

The volleyball teams from North Adams High School and Eastern Brown High School have met on the court 28 times since 2007.

In 27 of those matchups, the Lady Devils came out on top. That trend continued, as Eastern fell to North Adams in four sets on Monday, September 20.

“It was a tough one, but overall I think we played pretty well,” Eastern head coach Meaghan Malloy said. “Our libero has been out, so I think that kind of affected us a little bit. There are girls playing in different spots than normal in a new lineup.”

North Adams led 9-9 in the first set. Eastern then went on a bit of a roll, jumping ahead 15-10. The Lady Warriors held set point at 24-22, but North Adams would outscore the Lady Warriors 5-1 to win the set 27-25.

In the second set, North Adams took a 3-0 advantage early. They pulled ahead 17-14 and stayed on top, taking a 2-0 lead with a 25-18 win.

In the third set, Eastern broke open a 6-6 tie with a 5-1 run. The Lady Warriors would take a 22-14 lead late en route to a 25-18 win.

The fourth set began with Eastern jumping ahead 3-1. North Adams went on a 7-0 run, only to see Eastern answer back at 10-9.

North Adams would go on to win the fourth set 25-20 to improve to 8-0 on the season, 5-0 in the Southern Hills Atheltic Conference. Eastern dropped to 6-9 overall and 2-5 in league play.

“I thought we played well at moments,” North Adams head coach Katie Ragan said. “We couldn’t really get a rhythm going. We really struggled serving the ball.”

Ragan praised the team’s offensive play against Eastern.

“We tried to send it to open spots and move our hitters around a little bit to get open looks,” Ragan said. “Some of our plays worked, some of them didn’t. Overall, I thought we passed decently.”

On the Eastern side, Malloy said the Lady Warriors did a great job at the net.

“I thought we blocked really well tonight,” Ragan said. “We played some really good defense.”

The Lady Warriors did have some issues at times defensively covering areas and recovering to balls that were tipped at the net.

“I think that has to do with one of our players not being there,” Malloy said. “The communications are a little different when you’re playing next to different people.”