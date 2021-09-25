Boys soccer- Peebles edges Fatetteville

By Garth Shanklin

On Wednesday, Sept. 15 the Peebles Indians boys soccer squad traveled to Fayetteville to face the Rockets in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

The Rockets took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ricky Luncan in the first half. Peebles answered in the second half, as Cory Reed and Mason Sims tallied goals to push the Indians to a 2-1 win.

Waylen Lloyd had an assist for Peebles, as did Reed. Zane Porter made 22 saves for the Indians.

The loss dropped the Rockets to 3-4-1 overall and 2-2 in league play. Peebles improved to 2-3 and 2-1 in league play with the win.