The benefits of gratitude

By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

The Peebles Senior Club has begun meeting for their monthly dinner/meetings. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at noon at the Peebles Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. Bring a dish to share and enjoy a good meal with some great people.

Benefits of Gratitude – Being grateful may not be a science, but it has benefits you can measure: • Practicing gratitude regularly can increase happiness. • Writing in a gratitude journal for three weeks can result in better sleep quality and duration, more energy, and more time spent exercising. • Participants who kept gratitude lists were more likely to make progress toward important personal life goals than those who didn’t keep a list. You can tap into these benefits by consciously expressing gratitude in your life in one or more of these ways: • Jot down at least three things you are grateful for each day for 21 days. • Write a “gratitude letter” to someone who has influenced your life…and send it! • At least once a week, share humorous observations or incidents from your own life with a friend. Doing this helps you see more humor in your lives, which is something to be grateful for, in and of itself.

Change Negative Self-Talk – We all have “tapes” that play in our head, whether we’re aware of them or not. They are the things we tell ourselves out of habit, sometimes habits formed in childhood. For a couple days, write down the thoughts that you catch flowing into your head. See how many of them are positive, and how many are negative. Then, consciously try replacing any negative thoughts with positive, encouraging ones. You’ll feel better almost instantly.

Make Someone Else Happy – Look for people who are stressed out. When you find them, ask yourself, “How can I relieve their tension?” Since humor comes from tension, focusing on what someone else is frustrated about can often produce laughter. All you have to do is ask a cashier or salesclerk, for example, “What is the worst thing that has happened to you today?” Suddenly two things occur. One, they get to vent that they are upset thus getting some immediate relief. And two, they will often laugh when they hear themselves complaining. So the next time you see someone stressed out, keep asking yourself: “How can I relieve the tension?” Source: Make Someone Else Happy by Allen Klein. Allen Klein is an award-winning professional speaker and best-selling author. For more information about Allen’s books and programs, visit allenklein.com.

The Summer Crisis Program has been continued through Sept. 30. Please call ABCAP’s office in Winchester, Ohio toll-free at 1-567-268-1009 to use the automated system to schedule a phone appointment. You may use this number 24/7 to make an appointment. Did you know by applying for this program, you are automatically registered for the Winter HEAP program so you don’t have to reapply for State assistance. If you need emergency assistance, due to a disconnect notice or less than a ten day’s supply of fuel, you will be able to apply during Winter Crisis program when it becomes available.

Just A Thought: – “There is always a lot to be thankful for, if you take the time to look. For example, I’m sitting here thinking how nice it is that wrinkles don’t hurt.” ~Author unknown