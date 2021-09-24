NFL Weekly Predictions- Week Three

Last Week: 11-5 Season: 17-15

TNF: Carolina at Houston: Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is a program builder. He never circumvents the process for short term gratification – as result what he builds is sustainable. His team is not overly talented but they play as a team. The Texans were surprisingly competitive but the absence of Tyrod Taylor will be difficult to overcome. The next hot name in the head coaching circles will be Panthers OC Joe Brady – he will have Darnold ready for the prime time lights. CAR 27 HOU 16

Arizona at Jacksonville: If you had one opportunity to watch any quarterback play without any team allegiance – just for entertainment – Kyler Murray is your guy. The uber-athletic Murray put on a show in their victory over Minnesota. The Urban Meyer era is off to a rough start but it should be expected. The Jags are severely lacking talent in a season of growth but will only get better with Trevor Lawrence under center. The Cards move to 3-0. ARI 34 JAX 24

Atlanta at New York Giants: The Falcons are a bad football team. They stuck with Matt Ryan when they should have made a hard reset with a young QB for the future. HC Arthur Smith is having a rocky start to his head coaching career. The Giants gave one away last Thursday night but seem to be getting close to a breakthrough. Expect big games from Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. NYG 31 ATL 27

Baltimore at Detroit: The Ravens lost a heartbreaker in week one then bounced back for a thrilling win over Kansas City on Sunday night. Critics love to hammer Lamar Jackson but the guy just wins football games. He is a tough matchup for any defense. The Lions have played hard in both losses – which speaks well for hard-nosed HC Dan Campbell. Jackson leads the Ravens to a much needed easy victory. BALT 37 DET 23

Chicago at Cleveland: It wasn’t easy last week for the Bears in their victory over Cincinnati. In fact, it was one ugly win but a win nonetheless. Matt Nagy seems to have some odd affinity for Andy Dalton when it is obvious to anyone and everyone that Justin Fields should be the starter now. The Browns struggled against the Texans but pulled away in the second half. In a surprisingly tight game, the Browns pull out the victory. CLE 24 CHI 20

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh: The Bengals believe they have a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow and a future star at WR in Ja’Marr Chase yet inexplicably were extremely conservative in their loss against the Bears. The road gets no easier when they travel to Pittsburgh to face a tough divisional rival. The Steelers have problems of their own on the injury front and at offensive line where they are struggling to open holes for rookie runner Najee Harris. The Cincy D has played well but the Bengals have not proven they can win a tough road game. Burrow will play better but Big Ben is yet again the difference. PIT 24 CIN 23

Indianapolis at Tennessee: Carson Wentz is hurt yet again. When healthy, Wentz is a top ten quarterback but those days are few and far between. The Indy offensive line has been a big disappointment in both of their home losses. They travel south to face divisional foe Tennessee who rallied for an improbable win at Seattle. Derrick Henry leads the Titans to a huge AFC South victory. TEN 27 IND 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City: Two teams that were predicted to be the odds on favorites in the AFC West find themselves 1-1 which sets up a big divisional tilt in Arrowhead. Despite QB Justin Herbert putting up big numbers, the Bolts cannot put points on the board averaging only 18.5 PPG to start the season. The Chiefs do not have any problems scoring but stopping teams has been another story. Over the first two games, KC is giving up 32.5 PPG. Something has to give in a matchup between two of the best young QBs in the game. It won’t be as easy for Mahomes facing the likes of Derwin James and Joey Bosa but he once again thrills the home faithful. KC 27 LAC 24

New Orleans at New England: It didn’t take long for Jameis Winston to return to his old self. The turnover riddled QB threw for only 111 yards with two interceptions in the defeat. The Patriots defense dominated the lowly Jets making life easy for rookie QB Mac Jones. Expect Belichick’s defense to dominate. NE 23 NO 13

Washington at Buffalo: The Redskins errr WFT escaped with a home victory last Thursday night over the Giants. A comedy of errors by the G-Men gave Washington the victory. Regardless of the how, fans and the team have to be encouraged by the play of backup QB Taylor Heinicke. He will face a tough test in Orchard Park versus the Bills. Buffalo went to Miami and laid a 35-0 shellacking down on the Phins. Expect more of the same with Josh Allen having a monster game. BUF 31 WASH 16

Miami at Las Vegas: The Dolphins may be without Tua Tagovailoa this week due to a rib injury. If last week is any indication – no Tua equates to a putrid Miami offense. In Vegas, the strip will no doubt be buzzing for the undefeated Raiders. Despite a difficult schedule to start the season, the Silver & Black are playing well. Expect Jon Gruden to be all smiles after another big game from Derek Carr. LV 34 MIA 24

New York Jets at Denver: Rookie Zach Wilson struggled mightily versus New England last week throwing four interceptions. Wilson believes in his howitzer for an arm – maybe a little too much in the early going. It will take time for Wilson. They travel to the Mile High City to face a tough defense in Denver. The Broncos may be a solid football team but over the first three weeks – as Dick Vitale would say “cupcake city.” The schedule helps once again with an easy victory over the hapless Jets. DEN 24 NYJ 16

Seattle at Minnesota: The Seahawks had the game under control at home versus the Titans then the wheels fell off resulting in a tough 33-30 OT loss. Russell Wilson once again played at a high level and should find plenty of openings versus a suspect Minnesota defense. The Vikings opened up with two road games – both tight losses. The pundits predicted a big turnaround for the Minnesota defense but two games in – not good. This is Mike Zimmer’s 8th season as HC – a 0-3 start might make it his last. In another shootout, Dalvin Cook is the difference in the upset win. MIN 31 SEA 27

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams: The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers are having little difficulty in their 2-0 start. That will change with a trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams who have championship aspirations of their own. Tom Brady is still among the best QBs in the game but Aaron Donald up the middle is going to wreak havoc on the timing of their offense. On the other side of the ball, Sean McVay is having fun with his new gadget, QB Matthew Stafford. In one of the best matchups of the young season, the Rams give the Bucs their first loss. LAR 37 TB 31

SNF: Green Bay at San Francisco: The Packers righted the ship to a degree in their victory over the Lions. Aaron Rodgers put up big numbers in their victory. The challenge is far more daunting as they travel to face one of the best teams in the league in the 49ers. San Fran played it close to the vest in their grind-it-out victory in Philadelphia. Thus far, there has been no QB controversy with Jimmy Garoppolo healthy and playing well. Expect Kyle Shanahan to go to his bag of tricks to earn a thrilling victory in front of their home faithful. SF 31 GB 27

MNF: Philadelphia at Dallas: The Eagles couldn’t put points on the board in their 17-11 loss to San Fran. Jalen Hurts struggled throwing the ball but did make big plays with his feet. Philly is a banged up squad on defense which is a bad recipe for success for the high flying offense of the Cowboys. Dak Prescott has started off the season red hot after a serious season ending injury last season. Prescott is simply one of the best quarterbacks in the game. He plays well again in a huge victory over their bitter rivals. DAL 34 PHI 20