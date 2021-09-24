Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

Are you registered to vote? The Adams County Public Library is here to serve you and make the voter registration process easier. You may register to vote online, in person, or by mail. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org to learn how to update your Ohio voting address online, register online, or request an absentee ballot. You must register or update your voter registration no later than 30 days prior to an election. The upcoming voter registration deadline is Oct. 4, 2021 for the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election. If you register or update your information after the deadline, the change will apply for the next election. You can use one of our library computers to fill out the voter registration online or you can print the voter registration form, fill it out, and give it to a library employee. We will turn in your voter registration form to the Adams County Board of Elections. If you have a smartphone, iPad, or laptop, you can use our Wi-Fi to fill out the voter registration form online! Our Wi-Fi is available from 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. from the parking lot daily. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more voter registration information.

Visit our libraries for engaging and enriching programs for all ages. Join us for our After School Program, Book Club Challenge at the North Adams Library, Craft Kits-to-Go, Curbside After School Meal Service Program, Merry Money – Our Holiday Reading Program, and Summer Reading Program. In addition, we have numerous services for your convenience, including curbside & drive-thru services, fax, print, and copy services, computer services, and notary services at the West Union Library. To learn more about our programs, go to our website then click “Upcoming Events.” To learn more about our services, go to our website, click “At the Library,” then scroll down and click “Policies and Services.”

We have technology help, too. If you have questions about a smartphone, tablet, or laptop or need help with a computer task, you can walk in or contact your local library to schedule an appointment for assistance. Need to have an online meeting? Contact us for free Zoom meetings.

At the Adams County Public Library, we strive to create thriving communities and take pride in our jobs. We aim to generate accessible, successful, and safe library environments for our communities, which is seen via our statistics. Since the last levy in 2012, we have had 5,913 programs with 51,256 people in attendance. We have had 1,450,781 people visit the library and we have circulated 2,924,057 library materials. Moreover, we have had 359,656 website visits, our wireless has been used 503,558 times, and our computers have been used 287,528 times. Lastly, nearly 50% of children are signed up for the Imagination Library in Adams County. In this program, children under the age of 5 are eligible to receive a free book monthly. The library manages Adams County registrations for the Imagination Library and provides essential funding.

Library Locations: Manchester Library: 401 Pike Street, Manchester, OH 45144, (937)-549-3359; North Adams Library: 2469 Moores Road, Seaman, OH 45679, (937-386-2556); Peebles Library: 157 High Street, Peebles, OH 45660, (937) 587-2085; West Union Library: 212 East Sparks Street, West Union, OH 45693, (937) 544-2591.