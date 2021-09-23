Old Timers Days Festival has successful return

2021 Old Timer’s Days Couple Glenn and Sandra Fulton. (Photo by Ashley McCarty) 2021 Mrs. Peebles Laura Applegate is inspired to tears as students flood the crowd with signs of appreciation. (Photo by Ashley McCarty) Rebel Sound Club entertained the crowds at Old Timers Days in Peebles on Saturday night. (Photo by Aimee Carpenter) Main Street in Peebles was once again filled with those enjoying the return of the Old Timers Day festival. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The 53rd Old Timers Days Festival in Peebles, Ohio, has come and gone.

The Old Timers Days Festival began on Sept. 16 with its last day on Sunday, Sept. 19.

“I think the festival went very well this year. I wasn’t expecting such a large crowd. I have been to other festivals, and they didn’t have a lot of vendors or a large turnout. I was very impressed. Everyone in the community came out together,” said Festival Chairman Marie Palmer. The festival definitely met her expectations, she said.

The Old Timers Days Festival is known to draw record crowds, and although attendance was not on par with previous years, the turnout was still large. The streets were filled, and vendors were well-tended.

“For entertainment, I would say Rebel Sound Club was probably the most popular. They performed on Saturday night, and they pulled a large crowd. The car show on Sunday was fairly nice. It was really all good; the pageants also performed very well. The parade was awesome. It’s a toss-up on popularity,” said Palmer.

The parade, which kicked off at 3 p.m. Sunday, was over an hour.

“Our parade is generally an hour-and-a-half, and it was a little over an hour this time. It was a little delayed because of an accident at the library, but once it got started, it lasted over an hour. My favorite part of the parade was the Peebles Elementary School Performing Arts and Color Guard. I was still serving lemonade, and I turned around and saw those kids dressed up; it was awesome. I loved it,” said Palmer.

Palmer added that The Humane Society of Adams County has been very helpful the past two years with the Kiddie and Pet Parade.

“Children and adults can enter their pets in the parade, and the Adams County Humane Society provides the prizes for that. We really appreciate that. A lot of people don’t know they do that,” she said.

As with every year, Palmer finds it hard to narrow down a personal favorite of the festival.

“I really love the festival and I love everything about the festival. I don’t usually brag about the amusement company, but the amusement company was one of my favorite parts of the festival. They had so many rides and were set up so nicely. I was so impressed. Seeing the children having fun was so nice,” said Palmer.

Palmer and the committee are looking forward to next year.

“Though there are a lot of things we have to look at in the future, such as where this virus is going to be at. Hopefully, it will be gone, which would be nice. As long as we get enough sponsorships, we can carry on the festival. I want to thank all of our sponsors for helping out and making this year’s festival possible. I also want to thank everyone who took the time to come out and enjoy the festival,” said Palmer.

She and the committee invite members of the community to submit their suggestions or opinions on the Old Timers Days Festival.

“If anyone has any suggestions or opinions — good or bad — we would really love to hear them. We care about the festival and having a great event for the community. Again, thanks to everyone,” said Palmer.