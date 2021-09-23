“Moses heard the people of every family wailing at the entrance to their tents. The LORD became exceedingly angry, and Moses was troubled. He asked the LORD, “Why have you brought this trouble on your servant? What have I done to displease you that you put the burden of all these people on me? Did I conceive all these people? Did I give them birth? Why do you tell me to carry them in my arms, as a nurse carries an infant, to the land you promised on oath to their ancestors? Where can I get meat for all these people? They keep wailing to me, ‘Give us meat to eat!’ I cannot carry all these people by myself; the burden is too heavy for me. If this is how you are going to treat me, please go ahead and kill me—if I have found favor in your eyes—and do not let me face my own ruin. The LORD said to Moses: “Bring me seventy of Israel’s elders who are known to you as leaders and officials among the people. Have them come to the tent of meeting, that they may stand there with you. I will come down and speak with you there, and I will take some of the power of the Spirit that is on you and put it on them. They will share the burden of the people with you so that you will not have to carry it alone. Numbers 11:10-17

People don’t want to struggle. People don’t want to admit when they are treading water, frantically kicking and paddling to stay above water, doing all they can yet still feeling as if they are falling short and hoping they can float when another wave crashes. The truth is, however, we all feel this way at times in our lives. The wonderful reminder we get from Numbers 11 is God cares about the hardship of men. He listens when we pray, and He cares enough to answer us. My husband reminds me in times if hardship, “God will give you more than you can handle, so that you must depend on Him.”

This quote by Pastor Patrick Weaver reminds us that life will not be easy, but that’s not His intention. He intends for us to live for His glory through the hardships and challenges while being lights for His kingdom. The abbreviated sermon quote follows: “Your calling is going to crush you… Your calling will come with cups, thorns and sifting that are necessary for your mantle to be authentic, humble and powerful. Your crushing won’t be easy because your assignment is not easy. Your oil is not cheap.”

This quote isn’t meant to sadden us. It’s meant to empower and encourage us. God’s purpose is to empty us of ourselves in order to fill us with Himself. His plan is to whittle away the world in us and shape us for His kingdom. His purpose is to refine us and make us usable. Our assignments aren’t meant to ground us down to lifeless pulp; they are meant to purify us through His grace.

We see Moses struggle immensely under the weight of his calling in Numbers 11. Perhaps we’ve all felt the weight of our assignment was too heavy. Maybe we’ve all asked can I handle this? Will it get easier? Am I possibly the right person for this call?

The answer to these questions is no, not by our own power. Not on our own can we handle the call to minister in His name apart from Him grace. No things will not get easier until we pull on the power of heaven’s peace. No, we are not the right people without the power of the Spirit of God directing, moving, and empowering us- Jesus’ same resurrection power. God is essential. It is only through Him that we survive and thrive and have our being.

Whatever weight is threatening to crush us today, we must remember two things the weary and worn Moses learned. First, God listens to our forlorn payers. Second, God cares enough to send help. The weight of our assignment varies from person to person. Vocational, relational, emotional, physical, the category is irrelevant. The emotional and spiritual strain felt as a result matters. Moses was so distraught his cry was “Lord take my life.” Some of us have weathered the storm of that same thought, but like Moses, we found God is not done with us. Our God redeems even from the slimy pit.

God listens to our prayers. Moses’ cry was, “send me help. I am just one person!” God cared enough to renew Moses’ hope and vitality by anointing not one, two or three, but seventy men to help Moses carry his load!

God knew before Moses spiraled and called on Him that Moses would need help. God also knew whom He would appoint to help Moses. Could it be God allowed Moses to reach this point of desperation so that when his deliverance came, He would always remember how the Lord moved on his behalf? Maybe Moses needed a reminder that God was essential?

Remember God is always listening to our prayers, and He cares enough to help us. No assignment is given without proper forethought on His part. No deliverance will come too late.

There is a saying or perhaps a conversation, based on Ester, in which I cannot remember the exact wording or find the author, but the idea is essentially: God chose to place you in this time in history, in this exact place, to fulfill His purpose. You have something no one else does to fill a role no one else can.

“Then the Lord came down in the cloud and spoke with him, and He took some of the power of the Spirit that was on him and put it on seventy elders.” Numbers 11:25