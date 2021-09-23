Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Sept. 7, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Julie Horsley. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

David Gifford, Auditor, met with the board to discuss an audit of county expenditures of payment requests for purchases not received prior to the request. A teleconference was held with Chicago Motors, Inc., who stated full payment is required before the vehicle will be shipped. The matter will further be discussed with legal counsel.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the following travel requests:

David Gifford SW Dist Auditor’s Assoc. Eaton, OH 9/17/21 $100.80

Lisa Newman CTAO Fall Conference Dublin, OH 10/16-19 $786.00

Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration for the grant offer of the Airport Improvement Project (AIP) Project #3-39-0112-012-2021 at the Alexander Salamon Airport and to authorize Commissioner Ward to sign documents and certificates as required by the FAA. Vote: All aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Sick Leave donation; Equipment purchased for remote/hybrid workforce; Overtime work requirements timeline.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of sick leave from one county employee to another county employee. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the amendment reduction to Res. 2021-348 in the amount of $677.20 and an increase to Res. 2021-363 in the amount of $591.86 for changes in original quoted amounts. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session to discuss purchase or sale of property at 9:54 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (2). Vote: All aye.

Commissioner Ward reconvened the meeting at 10:06 a.m.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: EDA Grant- CT Consultants to apply; Tener Road Bridge Project- working with State Engineer; EPA Grant Projects- North Adams Regional Sewer District, Cherry Fork, Locust Grove; HB 168 Grant Projects-NARSD, Cherry Fork, Locust Grove, Welcome Center, Graces Run and Dorsey water loops, Gabbert Hale Sewer Projects; Arts Council, Adams County Training Center Mural Project.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to resubmit for EPA grant funding for Cherry Fork, Locust Grove and North Adams Regional Sewer District design and construction projects as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session to discuss personnel (employment) at 10:23 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye.

Commissioner Ward reconvened the meeting at 10:33 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the resignation of Amanda Fraley as Administrative Assistant Adams County Economic Development effective September 21, 2021 as presented by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Chief Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: Run sheets; MCA billing for county jail inmates; Ohio History Connection-Special Events coverage; Personnel; Release of Funds request; MARCS radio service agreement- No agreement for county to cost of services for personal radios.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve submit for Release of Funds through United Healthcare and authorize Auditor David Gifford to sign on behalf of the county as recommended by EMS Assistant Chief Adam Dozier. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session with EMS Chiefs Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier to discuss purchase of property and personnel (compensation) at 10:48 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1) and ORC 121.22 (G) (2). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Ward reconvened the meeting at 11:05 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of William Crabtree as a part-time EMT Basic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective September 7, 2021 as recommended by EMS Assistant Chief Adam Dozier. Vote: All aye.

Adams County Engineer Lee Pertuset met with the board to discuss the following issues: Storage of permanent records; ARP funding.

The board met with Melinda Brown, Grady Enterprises and Justin Grant, CEBCO Benefits Specialist, to review the renewal rates as presented by County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO) for 2022 which included a 1% reduction in rates. Discussion included open enrollment packets and changes to 2022 including 90-day maintenance prescriptions, Sydney Health and Smart Shopper apps, and Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Zach Brown, Senior Account Manager, American Fidelity attended to introduce himself as the main point of contact for the county to assist in open enrollment and human resources issues.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the renewal rates as quoted by County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO) for the county employee health insurance policy for 2022. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss ARP funding and funding necessary to complete water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

David Kelley, County Prosecutor, held a teleconference with the board to discuss expenditures by the county for purchases not received prior to the request. Prosecutor Kelley stated if the funds are available for an appropriate purchase the payment request should be approved.

Jason Hesler, Doug Gunter, Chris Moore and Leanne Liston, Adams County Agriculture Society, met with the board to discuss ARP funding and proposed projects at the Adams County Fairgrounds in which they would like to request ARP funding. Also discussed were permit requirements, fairgrounds security and funding deadlines.

The board met with Chris Moore, Recorder, to discuss window replacement in the courthouse and scanning of documents in the Recorder’s office under ARP guidelines.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.