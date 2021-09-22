108th Seaman Fall Festival “almost back to normal” this year

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The 108th Seaman Fall Festival will return to the streets of Seaman, Ohio, from Sept. 22-25.

The theme of the year’s festival is “Harvesting a New Beginning.”

Last year, the 107th Seaman Fall Festival proceeded as planned, shining a victorious light in the face of COVID-19.

“According to everyone we’ve talked to, the festival went really well last year amid changes that had to be made,” said Board President Homer Holsted.

The festival didn’t operate quite as normal, however; some adjustments had to be made.

“There were no rides available, the Floral Hall and Bake sale were not held. We followed the health department guidelines. We had hand-sanitizing stations peppered around the festival. People were asked to wear masks and social distance. The rules were followed and only a handful of vendors backed out due to COVID-19 restrictions. Overall, even though it was different, it still turned out to be a very good festival,” said Holsted.

This year, the festival returns to a semblance of normal that attendees have come to expect.

“I checked with the [Adams County Health Department], and there are really no restrictions this year. They did say that if people want to wear a mask, go ahead and to social distance the best they could. We will still have hand-sanitizing stations and people are welcome to wear a mask if they feel the need. We’re just following the health department’s guidance,” said Holsted.

Karaoke will return this year, which has proven to be a popular event. Also, the Floral Hall and bake sale will return along with the rides. Interest has also been piqued for the pedal pull, held on Friday.

“We also have some popular bands returning, and our famed tractor pulls will be held. On opening night, Wednesday, the queen contest will take place at 7 p.m. We’ll have the Miniature Horse and Draft Horse Pulls, plus adult karaoke. Thursday night we have the bake sale at 6 p.m. followed by the band Rebel Sound Club at 8 p.m. Friday, Dusty Chamblin will perform at 6 p.m., followed by 30M Country and Classic Rock at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Mark Tolle will perform at noon with the Grand Parade at 1:30 p.m. There will be the baby contest, youth karaoke also on Saturday. Our famed tractor pulls will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Hot Rod and The Fast Lane will close out the fair,” said Holsted.

As per usual in its longstanding history, there will be numerable vendors and the flea market area.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the people enjoy themselves and keeping safe. I’d like to invite everyone to come to the fair. As I said, it’s almost back to normal this year. I would like to thank the rest of the board for all their hard work. They’ve be a great this year getting things together. I appreciate their help. Everyone come out, enjoy yourselves and just have a good time,” said Holsted.