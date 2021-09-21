Lady Hounds sweep Peebles in straight sets

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball came to Manchester High School on Thursday, Sept. 16 as the Lady Hounds played host to a county rival, the Peebles Lady Indians. Both teams have had quarantine issues early in the season, with Thursday night being the seventh match for the home team and just the fourth for the visitors.

Maybe a little of the rustiness of being sidelined for two weeks showed with the Lady Indians at Manchester, as the Lady Hounds controlled most of the match and ended up taking the win in straight sets, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14.

After Peebles had claimed the JV match in three sets, the two varsity squads took the floor and the Lady Hounds immediately took control, racing to an early 7-2 advantage, fueled by the serves of Zoe Arnold. A service ace by Peebles’ Avery Storer pulled her team within 9-7, but a four-point run by the Lady Hounds again extended the lead. The home team continued to roll, with Arnold again serving her squad to an 18-9 advantage. The Lady Indians could never cut into that deficit and an ace from Emilee Applegate finished off the 25-13 first set win for the home team.

With Lanie Johnston serving and Summer Bird controlling the net, the Lady Indians took an early lead in set two but that disappeared quickly when a string of six Applegate service points flipped the scoreboard to a 9-8 advantage for the home side. Peebles bounced back to retake the lead , but again faltered when a run of serves by Manchester’s Ashleigh Dunn put the Lady Hounds in front for good at 14-11.

The set remained close through the next series of points with Peebles pulling to within 18-16 on a service point from Baylie Johnston, but at that point the Lady Hounds slammed the door and scored the set’s final seven points, spurred by the serves of Hannah Hobbs and two kills from Kameyl Carter, and took a 2-0 lead in the match with the 25-16 second set win.

In the third set of action, four consecutive service points from Bird gave Peebles an 8-6 lead, but that was definitely the last high point of the night for the visitors. Over the span of the rest of the third set, Manchester had runs of six, four, and five points, getting 16 of 21 points that gave them a commanding 22-11 advantage. Most of those points came on the serves of Carter, Arnold, and Harley Rideout as the Indians continued to have problems with serve and volley efforts.

Leading 22-14, the Lady Hounds got an Applegate kill and then the night’s final two points on Hobbs serves as they rolled in set three, 25-14, and took the match in straight sets.

The win at the time improved Manchester to 4-3 overall and dropped Peebles to 1-3.

The Lady Hounds were scheduled to host Eastern Brown on Thursday, Sept. 23.