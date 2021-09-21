The Adams County Commissioners proclaimed the week of Sept. 20-24 as Constitution Week at the request of the Sycamore Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. DAR members present along with Commissioners Ty Pell, Diane Ward and Barbara Moore were joined by Linda Jacobs, Dana Arey, and Becky Semple. The United States Constitution is the longest surviving written charter of government still in existence, and the first three words, “We the People” affirms that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens. May we take time to think upon the framers and the significance of this great document that has stood the test of time.