WU Village COuncil releases official minutes of Aug. 24 meeting

West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m., on Aug. 24,2021, at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, pledge to the flag, and roll call: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Donna Young – present, Randy Brewer – present, Steve Rothwell – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator/ Fire Chief, Danni Studebaker – WULS, Tony Baker – Solicitor. Visitors: Roger Riley – Zoning Board, Ashley McCarty – People’s Defender, Paul Brown, Kent Bryan – CT Consultants, Sgt. Jeff Bowling.

Mayor Buda asked the Council if everyone had a chance to read the letter from Bill Lewis, Council acknowledged that they did. The Clerk announced that Bill Lewis will be at the next Council meeting.

Motion by Randy Brewer to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on Aug. 10, 2021 as distributed, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to approve payment of bills as submitted, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Resolution 2021-1 Amend the Official Certificate – 2401 Special Assessment (SR 41 Shared Path), motion by Randy Brewer, second by John R Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to have the Village Administrator speak to the landowners of the Parcels: 1173305005000; 1173305007000; and 1173305008000 so the alley can be closed (the alley is not named), second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to move to executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by John R Lafferty to return to regular session, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator/Fire Chief:

1. Kirker told Council the Village will be receiving Care Act money in the amount of $165,559.05, in 15 days by check.

2. The new wastewater plant will go on line Aug. 30, 2021, using some of the old wastewater plant. There will be an open house after it is finished. The Clerk requested a list of the new parts of the plant that needed to be placed on the property insurance.

3. The employees have been helping clear the hillside for the shared path.

4. The employees will be patching streets this week. Thursday, August 26, Randy Street, Mulberry Street and Walnut Street will be closed for this patching.

5. Jerry Kirker will be resigning as Fire Chief on Sept. 28, 2021. He has been with the Fire Department for 49 years, 13 as Chief. The elective officials thanked him for his service. Kirker said he will still be with the Fire Department.

Council member Mark Brewer asked about East North Street being one-way, could this be opened up, so the residents on North Street can get to their properties. The Clerk will look up the ordinance and send it to the Solicitor.

Paul Brown told Council the West Union Life Squad did a great job on the call to the Adams County Jail on Monday night. He suggested the Council run a First Responder Levy, Council agreed.

Kent Bryan, CT Consultants, informed Council the paperwork for the Panhandle Sewer Project was into the State for processing. The paperwork should be back in September and the project should start in October. Bryan told Council the Gabbert/Hale Project will have a meeting soon.

Danni Studebaker, WULS, advised Council on the number of runs for the month, and the year. She announced the new squad will be picked up Aug. 25.

Sgt. Jeff Bowling told Council that Officer Justin Cooley was on full duty and doing a great job. He also questioned some road striping and zoning on fencing. Bowling asked about ride-alongs with the officers. The Clerk told Council the last time she checked the insurance will not cover it.

Clerk Johnson asked about fall clean-up. Kirker said there is a dumpster at the Water/Sewer/Street Department; the residents may bring things down at any time.

Council member Jason Francis discussed several items: West Union Lion’s Club will be changing their date of the Chili Fest to Oct. 16- no time has been set; Cruise Fest; The West Union Lion’s Club has purchased six new Christmas decorations and three hundred feet of Christmas garland; The EMA meeting was canceled; the new wording for the Food Truck Ordinance – the Solicitor will check into this matter; and the entrance from Main Street into the UDF.

Mayor Buda asked about a 3-way stop sign at the corner of Logans Lane and Fair Park Avenue, the Solicitor will check into this matter.

The Mayor announced that he will not be at the next Council meeting.

Resolution 2021-17 naming the Village of West Union appointment to the District 15 Public Works Integrating Committee, motion by Steve Rothwell to have Kent Bryan serve on this committee, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to have Danny Johnson’s name removed from the Mayor Village of West Union checking account and have Mayor’s Court Clerk, Jaimie Bayless, added to the account, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to move to executive session ORC 121.22 G3 conference with an attorney, second by John R Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Donna Young to return to regular session, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Steve Rothwell to adjourn, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourn