ODOT Weekly Construction Update

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• S.R. 73 Double Culvert Replacement – S.R. 73 will be closed for three days immediately west of the intersection with S.R. 41 starting Sept. 20 at 7:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41, S.R. 32, S.R. 247, and S.R. 770. Estimated completion: Sept. 22 by 3:30 p.m.

• U.S. 52/S.R. 247 Resurfacing – U.S. 52 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday between the village of Manchester and Brush Creek Road. This project will also resurface a small portion of S.R. 247 between U.S. 52 and the Ohio River. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2021

• S.R. 32 Resurfacing – S.R. 32 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Tranquility Pike and S.R. 73 starting April 5. Estimated completion: Fall 2021

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.