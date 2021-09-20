Nancy L. Sword, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away Sept. 15, 2021. She was born July 19, 1943 in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Francis L. and Artella G. Griffin Cobb. Nancy graduated from Manchester, Ohio High School, Class of 1961, and married Jack W. Sword on July 31, 1965.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Rev. Jack W. Sword; two daughters, Rev. Glenda L. Alphin (Rev. Mark) and Rachelle D. Julien (Rev. Jim); a son, Rev. Phillip W. Sword (Amy); nine grandchildren, Miranda R. Vitanza (Rev. Stefan), Rev. Candace N. Lindholm (Johannes), Amy R. Faulkner (Matt), Jennifer L. Counts (Jake), Elise M. Julien, Tyler J. Julien (Alexa), Lorelai N. Sword, Anastasia G. Sword, and Zoe A. Sword; eight great-grandchildren, Alejandra, Belén, Joshua, Elizabeth, Jack, Aubrey, Jael, and Jude; and a brother, Larry G. Cobb (Kathie). Seven brothers and sisters preceded her in death.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at The Bible Church, 6555 Payne Road. Indianapolis, IN 46203.