Marvin Eugene Geeslin, age 82, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at his residence with family. He was born July 7, 1939 in Rome, Ohio second son to the late Lafe (Lafie) and Stella Hayslip Geeslin. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his son-in-law, Stephen D. Wamsley.

Marvin grew up on the family farm outside Seaman, Ohio and was a lifelong resident of Adams County. He married Patricia R. Maddox, his wife of 56 years on May 15, 1965. He served his country in the United States Army, was a Member of the American Legion, Winchester Post and retired from General Motors after 31 years of dedicated service.

While working a factory job and raising a young family he continued farming, both on his own and helping with the family farm. He instilled a passion for farming into both his children. Teaching them that hard work and dedication to the land has its own reward.

Marvin enjoyed car shows, gardening, fishing and tinkering on equipment. He was happiest when mowing his yard and helping his neighbors and community. However, his greatest love came later, in the form of grandchildren. He loved spending time with them, hearing about their lives and watching them grow up. He loved visiting with family and friends. He never missed a family reunion so he could catch up on everyone’s lives.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Patti); son Gary and Teresa Geeslin; daughter Andrea Wamsley; grandchildren, Jessica Wamsley, Aaron (Marina) Wamsley, Mary Grace, Emma, Lafie and Stella Geeslin, all of Winchester, Ohio; brothers Eddie (Dorothy) and Dennis (Melody) of Seaman, Todd (Missy) of Sardinia, Ohio; sisters Judy Hupp of Seaman and Donna (Chris) Fryman of Withamsville, Ohio, many nieces and nephews, special niece Stephanie Puckett and close family friend Scott Link.

Pallbearers are Randy Young, Bill McMurray, Danny Naylor, Darrell Maddox, Gary Geeslin, Terry Maddox, Aaron Wamsley and Lafie Geeslin.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 11 am – 1 p.m., funeral to follow at the Winchester United Methodist Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Rodney D. Roark will be officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Donations in leu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Hope or the Winchester United Methodist Church.