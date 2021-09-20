Judy (Harris) Young, age 84 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at her residence. Judy was born Sept. 14, 1937 the daughter of the late Oral and Vergie (Swearingen) Harris in West Union, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Young in 1985.

Judy was a member of the West Union Christian Union Church, she was a retired teacher or 35 years teaching at West Union Elementary and Seaman Elementary.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela Horvath of Seaman, Ohio; and one brother Oral Harris Jr. of Toledo, Ohio.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Lee Dittwiller officiating. Burial followed in the Kirker Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Christian Union Church or the Adams County Humane Society.