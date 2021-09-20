Information for the local farmers

September is in full swing, and the landscape is ever changing from summer foliage to autumn color. In my travels I have taken note of how much crops have dried down and matured and most or all the walnut trees have begun to turn color. I scouted a few soybean fields that probably are 10 days away from harvest. With the winding down of the current crops growing season it is time to thank about the next seasons crop. For many producers, the next crop is soft red winter wheat. Today I wanted to provide some tips for producing a successful wheat crop for 2022.

Soft Red Winter Wheat can be a very important crop on the farm some plant wheat for grain and some plant it for forage. In both cases it is important to establish a healthy stand. Here are some proven steps that can help you get a health stand of wheat in the fall that will yield big dividends next spring or summer.

1. It starts with the seed- There are many different varieties of wheat on the market. Make sure that you select the right variety that works best for your farm operation. Knowing history of diseases and potential use of the crop is important. Some varieties have been bred to have a short stature meant to yield high on the grain and low on the straw, if straw is your goal or forage avoid planting these varieties. If wheat grain yield is the goal plant strong standing varieties that have a wide range of disease resistance. As always, we do not want to plant weeds so select clean certified seed. If you keep your own seed make sure to have the grain cleaned and tested for germination % before planting.

2. You reap what you sow- Seeding rates can make the difference between a good stand of wheat or a poor stand. Recommended seeding rates are between 1.2-1.6 million seeds/ac this is about 18-24 seeds per foot of row in a 7.5” spaced row. Seeding rates that exceed 24 seeds per foot of row have an increased chance of lodging and disease development.

3. Plant on time- It is recommended to plant wheat after the Hessian Fly date which is Oct. 5 for southern Ohio. This date has been established to prevent infection from the Hessian Fly and other fall diseases such as Barley Yellow Dwarf virus.

4. Plant on proper depth- Planting depths make a big difference on root development, winter survival, and tillering. Planting at depth of 1” to 1.5” deep has seen the best results.

5. Make sure to feed the crop- Producing a healthy crop early means providing proper nutrition up front. 20-30lbs of actual nitrogen is recommended up front to promote fall growth and possible tiller development before winter. Soil testing should be done to avoid over or under applying nutrients such as Phosphorus and Potassium. Soil test levels should be around 30-50ppm for p205 and 100-130 for K2O.

Some other items:

· USDA is updating the food assistance program or CFAP 2 program, making contract growers, livestock producers, and specialty crop producers eligible to modify their existing application or file for a new one by Oct. 12. Call the FSA office at (937) 544-2033 for more details.

· The U.S. District Court in Arizona ruled in revoking The Trump administration Navigable waters Protection Rule. As producers this is an issue that should be monitored closely due to it potential effect on farming and ranching operations.

· West Union Farm Service Agency is accepting applications for a full time Program Technician Position. If you are interested, you can apply online at www.usajobs.gov

From the field:

· Corn silage yields are coming in strong with 18-21 tons/ac

· Burley Tobacco harvest is wrapping up, it is a good feeling to get it in the barn!

· Bean leaf beetle, grasshopper, and stink bug feeding on soybean pods has increased the last week.

· Fall Armyworm has slowed down only due to life cycle, pupas have been found in the soil. I will be placing a few traps around the county to monitor for the next generation.

· Southern rust and Northern corn leaf blight in corn, little yield effects but stalk quality could be an issue during harvest.