Geneva Joyce Brammer, 86 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, peacefully at her home.

Joyce was born in Mt. Olivet, Kentucky, on Jan. 31, 1935 She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ethel (Jett) Hall.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Buck (Junior) Brammer, who passed away on Dec. 22, 2015; their son, Tim Brammer; and her brother, Glenn Hall. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Bonnie) Brammer of Winchester; and her daughter, Sherri (Rick) Harmon of Winchester; and a brother, Bill (Peggy) Hall of Williamsburg; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, with Tony Brammer officiating. Joyce will be laid to rest in the Winchester Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor others by showing extra kindness to your neighbors, friends, and family, as Joyce would have done.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.