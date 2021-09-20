Charles S. Kirker, Jr., age 99 of West Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 15, 2021 with his children at his side. He was born Aug. 10, 1922 to parents Charles S. Kirker, Sr. and Isadora Kirker (Bissinger). He was the great-great grandson of former Ohio Governor Thomas Kirker and the fifth generation to reside and manage his homestead. Kirk married Jean (Hawk) on Dec. 4, 1948, and they were married for 71 and a half years until her passing in 2020. They enjoyed dancing to their favorite song “Stardust”.

Serving as a combat medic during World War II (Oct. 1942 – Dec. 1945), Kirk was proud of his Army service, and continued his participation in the VFW and American Legion. He also attended each Memorial Day service at the Kirker Cemetery until just the past couple of years.

Kirk enjoyed many family and community activities and was active with the West Union First Presbyterian Church from age 12 in 1934. He was an active farmer his entire life, spending many hours in the fields of Kirkwood Farms, as well as being a continual member of the National Shorthorn Association, Ohio Farm Bureau, and the Bentonville Anti-Horse Thief Association. He enjoyed playing golf and served as president of the Adams County Country Club. He and Jean enjoyed attending REDS games and watching the OSU Buckeyes. Kirk formed and coached for many years the Liberty Little League team.

He was preceded in death by his brother Harold, sisters Eleanor (Kirker) Spears, and Juliaette (Kirker) Rupert, wife Jean, and their son, Charles S. Kirker III (Chip). He is survived by daughter Jan, and son Tom (wife Janie). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam Kirker, Amy White (husband Jed), Aaron Kirker (wife Danielle) and Karli Moebius (husband Alex); great-grandchildren Sara, Mason and Max White, Ella and Brooks Kirker; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Charles Kirker would tell others, “I’ve had a good life, a good family and good friends.”

Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is assisting the family with services, which will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Any memorial donations can be made in Kirk’s name to the West Union First Presbyterian Church, 110 S 2nd St., West Union, OH 45693.