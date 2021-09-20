Betty Jean Horsley, age 85 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the UC Medical Center. Betty Jean was born on March 15, 1936 the daughter of the late Elmer and Grace (Lamb) Evans in Blue Creek, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Cill Blevins; daughter Joan Colvin; sons Lloyd Blevins and Jeffery Wayne Blevins; grandchildren Dwayne Colvin, Ryan Colvin, Jenny Blevins Derek Blevins, Angela Blevins; and sister Louetta Dillow.

Survivors include two daughters, Ann Blevins and Albert of Lynx, Ohio and Valarie Lewis and Randy of Blue Creek, Ohio; three sons, Phillip Blevins and Connie of Lynx, Ohio, Darrell Blevins and Paula of West Union, Ohio, and Wesley Blevins and Sherry of Blue Creek, Ohio; one sister, Barbara Rideout and John of West Union, Ohio; one brother, Carl Evans of Hillsboro, Ohio; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m.at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Eugene Kitchen officiating. Burial followed in the Stepp Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the family of Betty Jean Horsley.