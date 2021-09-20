ACRMC pausing some elective surgical procedures requiring press release

Press Release

Effective Friday, Sept. 17, Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is temporarily suspending some elective surgical procedures requiring an overnight stay in the hospital. This measure has been made to ensure the capabilities to care for those acutely ill.

ACRMC leadership is making this decision to continue providing safe, high-quality care to the influx of patients requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19 and unrelated serious medical issues.

ACRMC will continually monitor the current surge and will resume elective surgeries requiring a hospital stay as the situation requires. ACRMC is working closely with surgeons to ensure that patient care is prioritized as best as possible. Patients whose elective surgeries are temporarily suspended will be contacted by their surgeon’s office.

Adams County Regional Medical Center urges everyone to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and readily available throughout the state. The vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness and death. Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others. The Delta Variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus that causes COVID-19. Some data suggests that the Delta Variant may cause a more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people, according to the CDC.

“As we continue to build the level of the vaccinated population, we must also use all the prevention strategies available, including masking indoors in public places and social distancing, to stop transmission and stop the pandemic,” said Rachel Cummings, Chief Nursing Officer. “Everyone who is able, including fully vaccinated people, should wear masks in public indoor places.”