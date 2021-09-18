Senior Profile- Daulton McDonald, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Daulton McDonald
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
David and Buffy McDonald
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Basketball, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bus rides
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing on the big stage
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the state golf tournament as a junior
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Happy Gilmore”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Outer Banks
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Riding four wheelers
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Dustin Johnson
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college to play competitive golf