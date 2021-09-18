Senior Profile- Daulton McDonald, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Daulton McDonald

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

David and Buffy McDonald

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Basketball, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bus rides

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing on the big stage

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to the state golf tournament as a junior

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Happy Gilmore”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Outer Banks

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Riding four wheelers

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Dustin Johnson

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college to play competitive golf