Winchester Festival 3 on 3 Winners

September 17, 2021 People's Defender Sports 0
Third and Fourth Grade Girls: Brynley Bradford, Ellie Armstrong, Jalen Michael, and Kendall Geeslin.

<p>Third and Fourth Grade Boys: Ethan Huffman, Easton Swearingen, Dempsey Swearingen, and Mason Molar.</p>

<p>Fifth and Sixth Grade Girls: Kennedi Campbell, Jacee Davis, Sophia Barlow, and Tenzlee Burns.</p>

<p>Fifth and Sixth Grade Boys: Bo Johnson, Cole Long, and Braylen Stephens.</p>

<p>Junior High Boys: Dalton Pence, Kaleb Eldridge, Preston Call, and Collin Tolle.</p>

<p>High School Boys: Jayce Rothwell, Carson Osborne, Conner Young, and Conner Rogers.</p>

<p>Men’s Open Division: Monroe Fannin, Cory Jodrey, and Trey Kleir.</p>

