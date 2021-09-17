Winchester Festival 3 on 3 Winners

Third and Fourth Grade Boys: Ethan Huffman, Easton Swearingen, Dempsey Swearingen, and Mason Molar.
Fifth and Sixth Grade Girls: Kennedi Campbell, Jacee Davis, Sophia Barlow, and Tenzlee Burns.
Fifth and Sixth Grade Boys: Bo Johnson, Cole Long, and Braylen Stephens.
Junior High Boys: Dalton Pence, Kaleb Eldridge, Preston Call, and Collin Tolle.
High School Boys: Jayce Rothwell, Carson Osborne, Conner Young, and Conner Rogers.
Men’s Open Division: Monroe Fannin, Cory Jodrey, and Trey Kleir.
Third and Fourth Grade Girls: Brynley Bradford, Ellie Armstrong, Jalen Michael, and Kendall Geeslin.
Third and Fourth Grade Boys: Ethan Huffman, Easton Swearingen, Dempsey Swearingen, and Mason Molar.
Fifth and Sixth Grade Girls: Kennedi Campbell, Jacee Davis, Sophia Barlow, and Tenzlee Burns.
Fifth and Sixth Grade Boys: Bo Johnson, Cole Long, and Braylen Stephens.
Junior High Boys: Dalton Pence, Kaleb Eldridge, Preston Call, and Collin Tolle.
High School Boys: Jayce Rothwell, Carson Osborne, Conner Young, and Conner Rogers.
Men’s Open Division: Monroe Fannin, Cory Jodrey, and Trey Kleir.