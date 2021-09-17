Osman Jama, Missionary in Residence at North Cincinnati Community Church in Mason, Ohio, will be the featured speaker at the next meeting of the Adams/Brown Presbyterian Brotherhood, held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Wheat Ridge Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with refreshments to follow. The church is located at 3435 Wheat Ridge Road, one mile east of the intersection of Unity Road and Wheat Ridge Road.

Mr. Jama came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia at the age of six. Through the family of a high school friend, he converted from Islam to Christianity in 2007. From 2012 to 2015 he served on the staff of Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ) in reaching out to international students. He currently partners with the Presbyterian Church in America’s Refugee & Immigrant Ministries. He will share his personal story and speak about his current ministry of equipping churches to reach the spiritual and ethnic strangers among us.

The Adams/Brown Presbyterian Brotherhood consists of members of 11 churches from three Presbyterian denominations who band together to promote the Kingdom of God worldwide by encouraging its members to serve Jesus Christ in the work of the church and to follow Him in the vocations of common life. Those from other churches are invited to join us and all are invited to attend this special meeting.