NFL Weekly Predictions: Week Two

Last Week: 6-10 Season: 6-10

TNF: New York Giants at Washington: The Giants season got off to a thud in a home loss to Denver. Even though the game was close at the half, Denver was in control throughout. This sets up a big divisional tilt on a short week versus Washington. The Football Team (ridiculous I know) lost starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick early in their loss to the Bolts. In a tight defensive struggle, the G-Men bounce back with a much needed victory. NYG 23 WASH 20

Buffalo at Miami: The Bills have high hopes for the 2021 campaign – it got off to a rocky start with a home loss to the Steelers. Josh Allen and their explosive offense couldn’t get on track. The Phins pulled out a surprise victory in New England. Despite losing the battle in many key performance indicators – they won where it counts most – on the scoreboard. Allen and the Bills bounce back. BUFF 27 MIA 20

Cincinnati at Chicago: It wasn’t always pretty but the Bengals managed a thrilling OT win over Minnesota to start the season. Yes, the win mattered but of even more importance, Joe Burrow looked healthy and played at a high level. The Bengals will likely face their former QB Andy Dalton on Sunday in Chicago. The Bears have the makings of a solid defense but lack playmakers on offense. Will former Ohio State QB Justin Fields see more time? In a tight game, Burrow is once again the difference. CIN 24 CHI 23

Denver at Jacksonville: Teddy Bridgewater fared well in his Denver debut. The Broncos defense was stout in shutting down the Giants’ offense. The Jags were surprisingly manhandled in Houston. Trever Lawrence had ups & downs which is typical for a rookie but it was easy to see why he was picked number one last spring. Jacksonville plays much better but Denver’s D is the difference. DEN 24 JAGS 16

Houston at Cleveland: The Texans sit atop the AFC South after one week. They better enjoy the view because it won’t last long. Give them credit for their week one victory but they lack talent across the board. The Browns gave one away in Arrowhead in what could have been a signature victory for the 2021 season. They bounce back in a big way versus their former pedestrian QB Tyrod Taylor. CLE 33 HOU 20

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis: Matthew Stafford had a quite a debut for his new team on SNF. He is perfectly equipped for Sean McVay’s electric offense. They travel across the country to face the Colts who suffered a disappointing home loss to the Seahawks. The good news for Indy fans was the performance of Carson Wentz. The oft-injured QB looked healthy. In a tight thriller, the Rams get the victory. LAR 34 IND 30

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh: The Raiders rallied for a big overtime win on Monday night over the favored Ravens. Derek Carr had a gutty performance throwing for 435 yards in the victory. The pundits keep counting out the Steelers yet they keep winning. Their defense was dominant in a surprising road upset over the heavily favored Bills. Pittsburgh’s defense makes Gruden scowl. PIT 24 LV 16

New England at New York Jets: Patriots fans have to be pleased with the performance of rookie QB Mac Jones. He played well in defeat as the Patriots dominated in every facet except the scoreboard. The Jets lack talent but hung tough in a road loss to the Panthers. Belichick vs a rookie QB. NE 24 NYJ 13

New Orleans at Carolina: The Saints were the surprise team of week one, or rather Green Bay’s lackluster play. Either way, “Who Dat” fans are encouraged with the play of embattled QB Jameis Winston. The Panthers played stout defense and rode star Christian McCaffrey to the victory. Sam Darnold plays well again leading Matt Rhule’s squad to a 2-0 start. CAR 23 NO 20

San Francisco at Philadelphia: The Niners and Jimmy Garoppolo held a 38-10 lead in the 4th quarter in Detroit but nearly surrendered the victory before holding on 41-33. They travel east to face an Eagles team that put together a dominant performance in Atlanta. Jalen Hurts was magical throwing for 264 yards with three touchdowns while rushing for 62 yards. The Philly faithful will be loud but the Niners are simply too good. SF 31 PHI 27

Atlanta at Tampa: The Falcons laid an egg in Arthur Smith’s head coaching debut getting walloped at home by the Eagles. There were few, if any, positives to take from week one for Atlanta. Things only get more difficult with a trip to Tampa to face the defending Super Bowl champions. Tom Brady looked as good as ever defeating Dallas on TNF. Expect another stellar performance by the Bucs. TB 34 ATL 20

Minnesota at Arizona: The Vikings made a furious comeback in Cincinnati but fell short in the waning seconds of overtime. Their offense put up numbers but Kirk Cousins was under duress throughout and their ballyhooed defense struggled. The Cardinals went to Tennessee and throttled the Titans 38-13. The electrifying Kyler Murray threw for 289 yards with 5 total touchdowns. Old vet Chandler Jones had five sacks to start the season. Expect more highlight reel plays from Murray. ARI 35 MIN 27

Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers: Dak Prescott came back in a big way last Thursday night throwing for 403 yards and three touchdowns in the tough 31-29 loss. The Cowboys had several golden opportunities to open the season with a win but miscues and lack of a running game sealed their fate. The Bolts won an old school grinder 20-16 in Washington. Second year QB Justin Herbert played well throwing for 337 yards in the victory. Expect a high scoring game with Dallas getting a much needed road victory. DAL 31 LAC 28

Tennessee at Seattle: The Titans stubbed their toe to start the season against the Cardinals. When they get behind, the task is difficult, when they lead early they ride Derrick Henry to victory. They are fortunate to be in a soft division thus a slow start will not kill their playoff aspirations. The Seahawks played a solid football game in their 28-16 victory in Indianapolis. Russell Wilson just continues to play at a high level. This should be an old fashioned slobberknocker with the home field being the difference. SEA 23 TEN 20

SNF: Kansas City at Baltimore: The Chiefs didn’t play well in their 33-29 victory over the Browns. It took some luck and of course Mahomes magic to pull out the win. KC has an embarrassment of riches on offense but their defense has to be of concern. The Ravens lost a heartbreaker in overtime at Las Vegas. Lamar Jackson was brilliant at times but costly turnovers were the difference. Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens typically bounce back, however the Chiefs are a different animal. Under the primetime lights, Mahomes, Kelce and Hill have big games. KC 34 BALT 30

MNF Detroit at Green Bay: The Lions are in full rebuild mode. They mounted an impressive comeback with new QB Jared Goff putting up lofty numbers but suffered some key injuries in the loss to San Fran. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has talked and talked and talked about his pending departure from Green Bay. There is little doubt Rodgers’ spewings caused a distraction. That plus overconfidence versus the Saints resulted in an embarrassing loss in week one. They rebound in a big way with an impressive victory over the hapless Lions. GB 41 DET 24