MLSD board discusses COVID-19, school closure

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Manchester Local School District Board of Education met on Sept. 8 to discuss an advocacy investment and the possibility of closing schools.

“I have several things this evening. We received an award from OMAD, which stands for OAPSE Making A Difference. OAPSE (Ohio Association of Public School Employees) is the group that represents our classified staff. Each year, a school district is selected through OAPSE based on the criteria set forth by the union in a selected district. This year, MLSD was selected from the southwest district from over 400 school districts that were able to be selected for this award. The classified staff, OAPSE and the school district, on behalf of Superintendent [Brian] Rau were honored to accept this prestigious award for MLSD. OAPSE would like to thank Shawn Palmer and S&G for working with OAPSE to support this cause as our local business to be able to give each of our JH/HS students a voucher. Also, each child in K-6 will receive a bag full of nonperishable items,” said Superintendent Rau. The food and vouchers were distributed on Sept. 9.

“We think that legislation is going to go back to providing some flexibility with substitute teachers like they did last year. I need to know from the board what you think credentials should be for a substitute teacher,” added Rau. After discussion, the board agreed that substitutes should have an associate degree or 60 semester hours, subject to change.

“As you know, we’re a member of CORAS (Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools). CORAS does a lot for districts like ours, and that’s really what it’s designed for is to advocate for Appalachian schools. Right now, CORAS is comprised of 160 Appalachian districts; 120 schools are paid members. This equates to close to $40,000 in annual revenue to advocate for the things we’ve been fighting for here at Manchester. Advocacy has, of course, benefited Manchester in the past, especially with the budget, and trying to put transportation costs back in the budget. I have personally testified on two separate occasions in Columbus on behalf of Manchester as a member of CORAS. They’re asking for an advocacy investment. Hear me out. The cost of the investment is $10,000 — I know we cannot afford $10,000,” said Rau.

Instead, he asked that the board approve just $5,000. This would be a one-time payment.

“This advocacy investment would provide for those expenses required to identify, research, promote and advocate for state to local resources and programs. In addition, these funds would provide professional development that supports rural public schools in their continued efforts to provide economic development and educational opportunities in our regions, children educators and school districts for the next two fiscal years. The intent is to partner with key individuals who have extensive experience at the state level, notably Dr. Howard Fleeter and former Congressman and state leaders. The fact is, many legislative outcomes favor the alliance schools in central Ohio. So, a lot of schools that surround Columbus pay lobbyists to advocate on their behalf. As they say, the squeaky wheel gets greased. We’re attempting to close this gap,” said Rau. Rau assured the board that the benefits would far exceed the $5,000 investment.

The board will take this into consideration and come to a decision by the next board meeting.

“We have to have a discussion [about COVID-19]. Right now, we have 14 positive cases for students, two positive cases for staff and 94 quarantined students. The fact remains that there are more students becoming infected this year than what is what last year. This year, we already have 14. After speaking and listening to superintendents yesterday in Columbus, ODE and attorneys, I know this is a copout answer, but everyone is experiencing the same thing. I’ve never done this before, but I’m going to go around the audience and I want a take on what you feel. I need the board to hear this before we start a discussion. I’m not saying a yes or a no to a mask mandate, just your feelings,” said Rau.

While the consensus was divided on the necessity or effectiveness of masks, the audience, comprised of staff, was agreeable to taking the necessary steps needed to keep MLSD students in school.

“Any other year — other than this — if our attendance dropped to 80 percent, we would take actionable steps at the direction of the health commissioner. We don’t have any further direction to change our course today. I completely agree with what Dr. Pollock and Mr. Roberts are saying — keep the seats filled as much as possible. If there’s an opportunity to make that happen, we should certainly be evaluating it. Because of the current culture, there is no easy answer. I’ve heard Portsmouth City just implemented tonight — effective Monday — that they will be off for a week, come back for a week with masks and then reevaluate the numbers at that time. That’s a possibility. I’ve heard K-6 masking because they can’t have the vaccine. There are so many different opportunities to keep the students safe,” said MLSD Board President Rick Foster.

There is no easy answer, he reiterated.

“In prior years when it wasn’t COVID-19 and you had attendance in the 70s and 80s, they were sick. They’re not sick. They were sick and they needed to be out,” said Foster.

The board reached a consensus that the issue of closing the school would be addressed once more information had been gathered and positive cases in the district were monitored.

“If you wear a mask, you’re not quarantined. That’s the whole key. I will do another all-call, and hopefully, it works,” said Rau.

Manchester High School Principal Dana Pollock Report

— The year has gotten off to a semi-smooth start. We have had a few quarantines, however, the teachers are working to keep their Google classroom up to date so that students have access from home.

— We are very appreciative of the Chromebooks for our students this year. We are one-to-one with Chromebooks in grades 7-12 and students are able to take them home each day and stay up to date with their homework. This also allows our students who are out for illness or in quarantine to keep up with the work they would otherwise miss.

— Our new staff members have settled in. We are very happy to have them with us and know they will do a great job this year. I am already hearing good things about the courses and their instruction.

Manchester Elementary Principal Nick Roberts Report

— Our teachers (all primary and upper-level LA and Intervention Specialists) are taking valuable professional development this year. It is dyslexia training called LETRS and it involves face-to-face professional development sessions with Debbie Mickey from Region 14, plus online modules and more. I believe this will be a valuable tool for our teachers to recognize and catch interventions that may be needed for a student as early as possible.

— The school year is off to a great start. I met with each grade level, individually, to review school-wide expectations to first and foremost keep everyone safe and also to review the student handbook, thoroughly.

Director of Student Services Cheri McClanahan Report

Athletics:

– Important upcoming dates: 9/15 Dog Pack Challenge, 9/18 Kissick Klassik

– A Big Thank You to the Manchester Veterans Club for sponsoring our annual Kissick Klassik!

— Transportation:

– Busing routes/routines are in place and going well.

– We do want to welcome Clara Caldwell to our staff. She will be taking on the Rome route in the near future.

A motion by board member Joel Hanson to enter into executive session as per O.R.C. 121.22 for the purpose of (G-1) to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion and compensation of public employees and (G-4) preparing for negotiations was seconded by board member Dave McFarland, the board agreed.

With no further business before the board, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.