By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Manchester held its Jesus Jubilee on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, and to honor the plethora of first responders who dedicated their lives on that devastating day.

The Jesus Jubilee was founded and organized by Linda Young of Manchester and began in 2018.

“There are so many people that think that Manchester is dead and gone, but I don’t see that and I know that my God is bigger than that. He can bring dry bones back to life again, and I see that potential in Manchester. I know it can happen if everybody would work together in unity, and that’s what Jesus Jubilee is all about — unity. It’s about bringing unity back to the families and the communities into the body of Christ. We have lost that part of America — everybody is out for themselves, and nobody wants to help each other anymore. It’s a dog-eat-dog world anymore,” said Young.

This year, Jesus Jubilee honored the military, first responders, police, doctors, nurses and pastors.

“They stand on the front lines and have given everything they have to protect us and to help make us feel better. They get no recognition for it, everything is negative. There’s never anything positive and these are the men and women that lay down their lives for us each and every day. They get no respect for it, so that’s why we did what we did,” said Young.

The celebration began with a parade which began around 12:30 p.m.

“Some of the participants were Jeanette Young, who was in the Air Force, Mary Lou Hokkanen, also in the Air Force, David Bradford, in the Army, his girlfriend, a nurse practitioner, Rick Bell, also Army and Jennifer Moffett, Marketing Director and registered nurse from Special Touch Home Care,” said Young.

After the parade, all parade participants and Jubilee attendees held prayer and a moment of silence for those who lost their lives, first responders and their families.

“We want them to know that they have never been forgotten in our hearts. With the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 upon us, we were inspired to put on this parade. We appreciate them, we love them and we just want them to know that they were and they are amazing people. We thank them so much for their service. Again, our hearts go out to the families that lost loved ones there, whether they were military, police, or civilians, our hearts go out to you all,” said Young.

A wonderful time was had by all, and new things can be expected next spring or summer and fall, she said.

“Hopefully everyone will want to come out and have a fun-filled family day at each event,” said Young.