Indians pull away in second half, blow by North Adams 42-6

Before the Sept. 11 game, the players from North Adams and Peebles were part of a ceremony to honor those lost on that tragic day 20 years ago and the American soldiers recently lost in Afghanistan. Pictured here is Peebles senior Tyler McDonald. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Peebles junior Michael Hudgel, right, hauls in a two-point conversion pass in the first half of the Indians’ 42-6 win over North Adams. (Photo by Mark CArpenter) It takes alot of effort from this North Adams defender to bring down Peebles runner Dallas Wilkinson. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The wait had to seem like forever for both teams, but finally on Saturday, Sept. 11 the Peebles Indians and North Adams Green Devils were able to play a Southern Ohio Independent League football game. A two-week COVID layoff left both sides a little rusty, but in what turned out to be a very physical contest, it was the Indians keeping their record unblemished, breaking open a close game with a 28-0 second half surge that led to an eventual 42-6 victory.

“This game wasn’t even scheduled, it’s a complete makeup game,” said Peebles head coach Mike McDonald. “We had a bye and North Adams had a game cancelled. Their field wasn’t quite ready so we ended up moving the game here.”

“We had to shake off the rust and we were missing three players tonight, two of them starters. I thought Jayden Abbott stepped up big tonight, playing offensive line for the first time since third grade. It was huge for us.”

“North Adams has a good team,” McDonald continued. “I coached a lot of their kids back in Pee-Wee and actually in junior high.”

The evening began for players and fans with a 9-11 tribute involving the members on both teams who marched the field as “God Bless the USA” played over the loudspeakers. The action then moved to the sharp-looking field in Peebles where a defensive struggle ensued throughout a scoreless first quarter. The Indians did actually score on their first possession, but the touchdown was erased by a penalty, and the drive ended with running back Jayce West being stopped on a fourth and three rush.

The Devils punted on their first three possessions, extending into the second period and after that third kick, the Indian got good field position at their own 44 and breaking the scoring ice on their second snap, getting a 52-yard scoring scamper from West. A two-point pass went from quarterback Zane Knechtly to Michael Hudgel to give the home team an 8-0 advantage.

After the Devils ran six running plays and turned the ball over on downs, the Indians held the ball for 10 plays before they were also stopped on fourth down and this time the Devils took advantage, taking over at their own 27 and marching 73 yards in eight plays, the big play being a long pass from quarterback Connor Rhoden to Bryceton Huff. The drive ended with Avery Anderson under center and taking it across the goal line from one yard out to get North Adams on the board. The two-point try failed, leaving Peebles still up 8-6.

The Tribe wasted no time in answering the North Adams score. On the ensuing kickoff, West fielded the ball at the 20 and took off towards the right sideline and went all the way for the 80-yard TD return with just eight seconds left in the first half. The two-point try failed but the Indians went to the halftime break with a 14-6 lead.

After a hard-fought first half, the second half totally belonged to the home team, beginning with their opening possession of the third quarter, when they went 57 yards in six plays, all on the ground, culminating in a one yard sneak by Knechtly for the score. The Peebles QB also ran in the two-point conversion to make it 22-6.

The Peebles defense made another stand, forced a turnover on downs, and their offense put together a long, sustained drive, 71 yards in 12 plays and getting a highlight reel score, a 14-yard pass from Knechtly to a diving Brandon Rayburn in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown. The two-point try failed but the Indians took a 28-6 lead into the final quarter.

Just under four minutes into that final stanza, the home teams truck again when Knechtly went right up the gut from 21 yards out and then threw another two-point conversion to Michael Hudgel to make it 36-6. With the running clock now in effect, the Devils went three and out on offense and a punt gave Peebles the ball at their opponent’s 39 and it was Knechtly again, this time running it in from 19-yards away for the touchdown with 3:31 left in the game. the two-point try was stopped and Peebles led 42-6.

The Indians’ Ryan Scott recovered a North Adams fumble late in the game but by that time the Indians could just take a knee and savor their second win of the season, improving to 2-0 while the Devils dropped to 0-2.

North Adams

0 6 0 0 —6

Peebles

0 14 14 14 —42

Scoring Summary:

Second Quarter

Peebles- West 52-yd. run (Knechtly pass to Hudgel)

NA- Anderson 1-yd. run (conversion failed)

Peebles- West 80-yd. kickoff return (conversion failed)

Third Quarter

Peebles- Knechtly 1-yd. run (Knechtly run)

Peebles- Rayburn 14-yd. pass from Knechtly (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

Peebles- Knechtly 21-yd. run (Knechtly pass to Hudgel)

Peebles- Knechtly 19-yd. run (conversion failed)