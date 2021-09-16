By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a two-week COVID layoff and with limited practice time, Coach McFarland and his West Union Dragons football squad returned to the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 10, hosting the Southern Buckeye Warriors in a Southern Ohio Independent League contest. The Dragons came in to last week’s match up with a win over North Adams under their belts, their only regular season action to that point.

In picking up their second win of the fall, the Dragons fell behind Southern Buckeye earlier but then slammed the door and ended up cruising to a 36-8 victory.

West Union took the game’s opening kickoff and drove to the Southern Buckeye 20-yard line, but proceeded to turn the ball over on a fumble recovered by the Warriors, who took advantage in a matter of seconds as their first play from scrimmage resulted in an 80-yard bubble screen for a touchdown. The successful two-point try gave the visitors an 8-0 advantage after one quarter.

Early in the second period, the West Union offense went on a 14-play touchdown drive, getting a scoring run from quarterback Domonic Webb and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 8. The next Warriors possession ended with an interception by the Dragons’ Jaden Cockrill, returned for a score but nullified by a penalty. The WU offense began at their own 43 and traversed 57 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a Chris Steed touchdown run and another successful two-point conversion that put the home team up 16-8.

A alter turnover by the Dragons gave Southern Buckeye the ball at the Dragon 15, but the West Union defense was up to the task, forcing a quick turnover on downs and the first half closed with the home side still holding an eight-point lead.

In the third stanza after a Southern Buckeye punt, the Dragons found paydirt again, another scoring run from Steed. This time the conversion attempt failed, but West Union had increased its lead to 22-8. Cockrill’s second interception of the game resulted in another West Union score, this time early in the fourth on another Webb TD scamper. The two-point conversion run from Matthew Hurley put the Dragons comfortably in front 30-8.

The Warriors drove all the way to the West Union 18 before turning it over on downs and the Dragons again capitalized as Steed broke loose on a 40-yard TD run that put his team on top 36-8. Fittingly, the final drive for the Warriors ended in a third pick by Cockrill that sealed the deal in the West Union triumph.

“After pausing the season for two weeks, our team was really hungry to play a game,” said Coach McFarland. “We had to overcome some adversity early with the fumble and giving up the long TD pass, but our team didn’t flinch and kept playing through it to tie up the score. Jaden’s first interception really sparked us and we never looked back from there.”

“A big congratulations to our offensive line for playing well all night and leading our rushing attack. Our defense also played solid with two red zone stands that turned the game in our favor. Our goal is to improve each week and I think we are seeing that on both sides of the ball. I’m really proud of our team.”