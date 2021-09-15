Old Timers Days Festival returns for 53rd year

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The iconic Old Timers Days Festival in Peebles returns for its 53rd year on Sept. 16-19, 2021.

The festival claims the streets of Peebles once again after canceling last year due to COVID-19.

“Everybody needs something normal, we just need to have some kind of normalcy. This is also an event we’ve had now for 53 years, so that’s why [the committee] decided in June when they lifted the lockdown that we would go ahead and try to put the festival together. We’ve been working really hard to get it done. Our festival is pretty large,” said Festival Chairperson Marie Palmer. Palmer has been involved with festival preparations for 13 years, 10 of which she has taken a leading role.

“[Our theme this year] is “United We Stand,” and our colors are red, white and blue. Everybody needs to stand together through all of these hard times we’re having. It seems like a really nice thing for us all to stand together again and enjoy the freedoms that we have before another lockdown happens,” said Palmer.

As can be expected, some events have been canceled due to personal concerns regarding viral transmission.

“Our Disabled American Veterans won’t be coming to our festival, because it does seem like our [positive case] numbers are going up. They may come to the parade, but they’re not setting up their booth. We’re not going to have our cornhole and three-on-three basketball, but other than that we will have most of our events. A couple of vendors have had to cancel due to family illness, but for the most part, all of our returning vendors are coming plus more. I’m still getting phone calls today from vendors wanting to set up. It looks like it’s going to be very full,” said Palmer.

Presently, the festival is slated to have over 50 vendors of varying types, including food.

“We have a website, and that has everything that we’re doing at the festival. This year, since we missed last year, we have two guns and two quilts. We have a 1776 rag quilt that looks like the Betsy Ross flag, and then we have a baby bumblebee quilt. These are all online, they can be seen on our Facebook page,” said Palmer.

She has loved the festival for many years, she said.

“I look forward to the kiddie events, selling my lemonade and the parade. It’s the biggest parade I’ve ever seen. It’s usually an hour and a half long,” said Palmer. The grand parade will begin on Sunday at 3 p.m.

“We’ll have plenty of food and events going on. Handwashing stations will be available, and people do not have to wear a mask. They can wear one if they want, we just ask that everybody be considerate of each other. This has been our best year for sponsorships. We thought we wouldn’t be able to pay for the utilities and stuff we need beforehand, but some businesses have stepped up and paid double what they normally would. There have also been businesses that have donated to us more than once for different events. We’re really impressed with how much we’ve had this year. It’s been really nice. It’s not just in Peebles, either it’s all around; Highland County, Mt. Orab, the Portsmouth area, we’ve had a lot of sponsorship this year. We greatly appreciate it, and I’d like to thank everybody,” said Palmer.

For more information on the Old Timers Days Festival, such as events, visit their website at http://oldtimersdaysfestival.yolasite.com/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/oldtimersdaysfestival.