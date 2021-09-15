News Release

For the last 12 years, the National Teach Ag Campaign has celebrated current and future agriculture teachers across the United States with National Teach Ag Day. The 2021 celebration will take place on Sept. 16 and the National Teach Ag Campaign wants to invite everyone who has been positively impacted by agricultural education to join in the celebration.

More than 13,000 agriculture teachers nationwide and more than 530 in Ohio strive to impact the lives of students through classroom instruction, experiential learning, and leadership development every day, and National Teach Ag Day is just one-way individuals are encouraged to pursue a rewarding career in teaching agriculture.

National Teach Ag Day also brings awareness to the current, national demand for agriscience teachers. Every year, more than 100 new agriscience programs open and need highly qualified, diverse, and dedicated agriscience teachers to make a difference in the lives of their students across the country.

To celebrate, the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University will host a virtual info session on the agriscience education major on National Teach Ag Day. The one-hour program, from 7-8pm EDT, will include an overview of the major, a breakout session with current students and an overview of Ohio State and our application process. Any high school or college students interested in learning more about this profession are encouraged to register at go.osu.edu/ASEinfosession.

“Contrary to popular opinion, agriscience education programs are increasing in Ohio with 26 new programs and 35 additional teaching positions added in the state since 2015,” said Dr. Shannon Washburn, professor of agriscience education and chair of ACEL, “We believe that all young people deserve to have opportunities to learn about the science of food production and to be exposed to the wide spectrum of exciting careers involved in preserving our natural resources while feeding the world. This learning begins for so many young people in an agriscience education classroom and agriscience education teachers make that happen.”

The Agriscience Education major at Ohio State began in 1917. This program prepares its students to acquire a license to teach agricultural science in secondary high schools in Ohio and across the country. They go

through extensive training in agricultural science, educational psychology, instructional methods, and youth development. The major continues to develop ways to prepare aspiring agricultural educators so they can use their education to mold the youth of today into the future leaders of tomorrows agriculture industry.

ACEL prepares communicators, educators and leaders in the food, agricultural, and environmental sciences to integrate research-based learning, practice and engagement, in ways that will advance positive changes that strengthen individuals, families and communities. For more information on the academic programs and research available in ACEL, or to donate to student scholarships, please visit acel.osu.edu.