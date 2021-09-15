Judith A. Kirker, age 82 years, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at the Adams County Manor. Judy was born on Oct. 2 1938, the daughter of the late Robert O. and Ruth (West) Blanton in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Kirker, daughter Veronica Kirker, and sisters Carolyn Liming and Sandra Blanton.

Judy was a member at the West Union Methodist Church, a member of the Eastern Star #246 where she was also a past matron and Deputy Grand Matron, member of the West Union Life Squad, a Kentucky Colonel, Master Gardener, and member of the Adams County Senior Citizens.

Survivors include her three daughters, Melissa Baldwin and Randy of Manchester, Ohio, Dawna Hendrickson and Steve of Winchester, Ohio, and Audrey Jo Haimes and Lee of Columbus, Ohio; her son Bryon Kirker and Becky of West Union, Ohio; one sister, Roberta Consulver; three brothers, Robert Blanton Jr., Jerry W. Blanton, and Danny Blanton; nine grandchildren, Amy Jo Winn, Neil Winn and Heather, Casey Baldwin and Shona, Veronica Alexander and H.L., Desma Krchmar and Michael, Donnie Kirker and Karma, Dean Kirker and Erin, and Maddie Haimes and Jacob Haimes; and five great grandchildren, Jaxon Krchmar, Roman Krchmar, Arabella Kirker, Aurora Kirker, and Grace Alexander.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m.at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Unionwith Dean Kirker officiating. Visitation will be held from noon – 1 p.m. the day of the service. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery following cremation.