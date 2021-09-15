Carl Melvin Shultz, 79 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe, in Maysville, Kentucky.

Carl was born in Adams County, Ohio, on Oct. 27, 1941, the son of the late Charles and Edna (Barker) Shultz.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby (Wolford) Shultz, who passed in March 2006; five brothers, Ellis Shultz, Herb Shultz, Bob Shultz, Darrell Shultz, and Alva Shultz; and four sisters, Carolyn Little, Mildred Howell, Ruby Smith, and Christine Holcomb. He is survived by his son, Jeremiah Wolford of Peebles; several nieces and nephews; and his good friends, Holbert and Elaine Montgomery of Piketon.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, with James Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Vaughn Ridge Cemetery in West Union, Ohio. The Adams County Honor Guard will provide military graveside services.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.