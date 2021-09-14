News Release

Shawnee State University’s Sport Management program will host its second annual Sports Leadership Summit on Saturday, Oct. 2 as part of the university’s Homecoming Weekend celebrations. The event recognizes the success of the program while celebrating the accomplishments of its alumni working in various fields.

“We are extremely excited to host the second of what we hope will be a long line of events that bring together current and former SSU Sport Management students as well as anyone else interested,” said Dr. Steven Rader, Program Director of SSU’s Sport Management programs. “Our first Summit, held last year, was very successful despite being virtual and made us very optimistic about its future growth. We are even more excited that the event will be in-person and on-campus this year.”

This year’s Summit theme is “Management Issues in a Post(?)-COVID World.” Featuring alumni panelists George Gamble (’08), Amy Salvatore (’13), Casey Todt (’11), and Casey Wooddell (’07), the discussion will focus on various segments of the sports industry.

“It is both exciting and gratifying for me to see the diversity of career paths that Sport Management program alumni have pursued since leaving SSU and the many successes they have had,” said Dr. Rader. “I’m extremely proud to have even been a small part of that success.”

This year’s Summit is free to attend and will feature a meet and greet for participants, the alumni panel discussion, and a wrap-up social for the event. The Summit welcomes all to attend, whether they are alumni of the program or interested in learning more about the industry.

To learn more and register for this year’s Sports Leadership Summit, visit www.ssuhomecoming.com/summit. To find out more about this year’s Homecoming Celebration, visit www.ssuhomecoming.com.