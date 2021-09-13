JoAnn B. Unger-Campbell, 55, of West Union, Ohio, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born Jan. 14, 1966 in West Union. She was preceded by father, Howard Eugene Unger and sister, Deborah Unger-Deskins

She is survived by her mother, Joyce Reed-Unger; three daughters, Stephanie (Travis) Grooms, Tabitha (Darran) Kattine and Samantha Campbell; one son, Jonathan Campbell; boyfriend of over 30 years, Danny Carter; seven grandchildren, Logan, Payton and Adelyn Grooms, Jayden Baldridge, Kelsey Mack, Jayce Campbell and Kellan Kattine; two brothers, Randy (Tonda) Unger and Steve (Wendy) Unger; maternal grandmother, Betty Reed; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. 0n Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Chad Burns will officiate.

The public interment is at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.