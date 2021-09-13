Janell F. Brown, 66 years of age, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Janell was born in Montgomery, Ohio, on Sept. 16, 1954, the daughter of the late Hollis and Sue (McIntosh) Rowland.

Janell was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons, Bob (Joanie) Sannan of Seaman and Frederick Hodson of Florida; and four brothers, Ray Rowland of Peebles, Gary Rowland of Peebles, Steve Rowland of Dayton, and John Rowland of Hillsboro. Janell will be sadly missed by her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Janell’s family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.